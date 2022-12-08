Bruce Allen's emails, Dan Snyder's non-answers provide biggest moments in House oversight report

A senior NFL official believes that Dan Snyder's team was behind the release of emails that ultimately led to the firing of Raiders coach Jon Gruden, according to testimony released Thursday as part of a comprehensive U.S. House report into alleged widespread sexual misconduct among executives at the Washington Commanders football team.

Snyder, the Washington owner, was also accused by former team president Bruce Allen of hiring private investigators and drones to follow him around, and by the House committee of abusing the subpoena power of federal courts to attempt to get payback against his rivals.

The summary of the 79-page report chastised the team and NFL for being uncooperative during the investigation.

"The League, working closely with the Commanders through a previously undisclosed common interest agreement, refused to produce more than 40,000 responsive documents, including the findings of the (Beth) Wilkinson investigation and materials from Ms. Wilkinson's files," the summary read.

Wilkinson was tasked with compiling a comprehensive report into an alleged toxic workplace at the team, but her findings were never made public in a written report. The team was disciplined by the NFL as a result of the investigation.

The 14-month House investigation included a deposition of owner Dan Snyder, but the committee said that Snyder "claimed more than 100 times that he could not recall the answers to the Committee's questions."

In the transcript, Snyder was asked directly about the allegation of hiring private investigators to look into Allen, and said only that he's "not sure."

Snyder, through a spokesperson, said earlier this year he was beginning to explore all options with regard to selling all or some of the team.

The team released a statement Thursday that the House was "only interested in chasing headlines by pursuing one side of the story," and that the Commanders would continue to focus on and the team is "proud of the progress it has made in recent years in establishing a welcome and inclusive workplace."

The Republican party, in a memo, dismissed the report as a waste of time, and has vowed to end the investigation when the party takes control of the House in January.

"Despite the settlements, fines, audits, and Team restructuring, Committee Democrats have spent invaluable Committee time and resources investigating a private business that has already been investigated and held accountable," a Wednesday memo from Republican committee members read.

The NFL has opened a second investigation into many of the allegations that were brought forward in the course of the House investigation.

Thursday's report was largely a summary of the information gathered to this point, much of which has been released along the way.

The report stated that the House committee continues to believe Dan Snyder was personally aware of and participated in the culture in the building, which the committee believes was responsible for the alleged sexual harassment.

The two new pieces of data were the depositions of Snyder and Allen, two of the key figures from the past decade of football in Washington.

While Snyder's testimony was largely devoid of revealing details, and the owner maintained that he was not involved often with the team, Allen's testimony refuted that, and he said the two men talked about seven times a day on average while Allen served as team president.

"He was very involved in the entire operation, in the organization," Allen said.

Allen was unhappy that he was asked numerous times about emails he sent while with the team that contained crude language and images.

He said the emails had no relevance to the investigation, and by naming his friends who were senders and recipients, "These people have nothing to do with the Redskins, and all you're doing is harming more people."

Allen's emails with Jon Gruden, which contained homophobic phrases, were leaked to The Wall Street Journal last year, ultimately leading to the coach's removal.

Allen said he called Lisa Friel, the NFL's Special Counsel for Investigations, upon learning of the leak.

"I said, 'Well, who in the hell is giving my emails to The Wall Street Journal,'" Allen recalled in his deposition. "She went on to say, 'We didn't do it at the league office. It came out of their side (referring to Snyder and the team).'"

Snyder's reputation for getting revenge may have worked against him in this instance, as the leaking of the emails would likely be considered a major violation of trust within the NFL, which is often protective of its internal business.

There has been no movement yet by the other owners to vote Snyder out, but they may also be waiting to see whether he does so voluntarily in conjunction with his recent announcement.

READ THE U.S. HOUSE REPORT:

READ THE REPUBLICAN MEMO IN RESPONSE: