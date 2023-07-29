In the early hours of Saturday morning, a line formed outside the McDonald's on Laburnum Avenue across from Richmond Raceway.

Attendees arrived to meet Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver to race full time in each of NASCAR's top three series (Cup, Xfinity and Truck) during his career.

Wallace has long been driven to help foster diversity and inclusion in NASCAR.

"It starts right here, coming out here and diving into your local community," he said, gesturing to the excited crowd waiting to meet him.

Ahead of Sunday's Cook Out 400 Cup Series event at the raceway in Henrico County, Wallace distributed food via the drive-thru. He also interacted with fans and signed autographs.

"For me to play a small part in it, I think it makes a big impact," the Alabama native said.

Races in Richmond pose an opportunity for drivers to visit a track that is surrounded by a diverse community. Wallace’s appearance Saturday morning is part of his overall initiative to help the sport he loves diversify its fanbase and driver pool, an effort that begins at the grassroots level.

"Looking at the demographic here in Richmond, it's a lot of diversity surrounding the track," the 23XI Racing driver said.

Wallace remains committed to breaking barriers and bringing about change in NASCAR.

In 2021, he said he believed the Confederate flag should not be seen at races because it represented hate. Two days after expressing that sentiment, and hours before racing his No. 43 Chevrolet with #BlackLivesMatter logos emblazoned across it, NASCAR banned the flag.

Wallace is a graduate of the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Development Program, which was created in 2004 for female and ethnically diverse drivers and pit crew members who have the potential and determination to succeed at the highest levels of the sport.

To further advocate for and implement more inclusion programs, Wallace said it's about being more creative and innovative to attract new audiences to watch races.

"That's been a mission for NASCAR for a handful of years now, but it really kicked into gear the last couple of years," he said. "Just trying to broaden our fan base and showcase that it's more than just turning left and going in circles."

By attracting a larger audience to attend the races, Wallace hopes to inspire other fans and prospective drivers of diverse backgrounds to join NASCAR. But he stressed that being a professional driver necessitates a lifelong commitment and an acceptance of failure on the road to success.

"It's super hard; you have to understand that in all forms of motorsport, you lose more than you win," he said. "It's a demanding sport, and you have to balance on track versus off track, but while you're starting out, just have as much fun as you can."

One of the tools under Wallace's belt is his partnership with McDonald's, which helps him reach various communities at a location that is comfortable and relatable.

"McDonald's obviously does a lot with diversity in communities and tying all of that stuff in is special," he said.

Wallace has made a lot of progress with his advocacy, but he also has his focus set on Sunday's race and qualifying for the 16-driver Cup playoffs.

"It's a short track, and we really don't race on (short tracks) much," Wallace said.

Richmond has a special place in his heart as he "ran some Late Model stuff" at the track in years past.

"To come back here in a Cup car, it's kind of like a full circle moment all these years later," he said.

Wallace is currently 15th in the playoff standings, 27 points clear of the cut line. He has five races left to secure one of the five available playoff positions.

The important thing for him now is to go out and execute.

Wallace will be starting in the top 10 on Sunday.

"I just have to go out and race every race to the most potential and just make the most of it. ... It's a lot of fun, but it can be a frustrating place, though, when your car is not dialed in where you want it to be," he said. "The heat adds a whole other element."

Wallace drives for 23XI Racing, which is owned by basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin, a graduate of Manchester High in Midlothian.

