Bump of Bowling Green's Tony Beasley to Rangers interim manager maintains EL pipeline

Players aren’t the only Eastern League personnel trying to reach the major leagues. Managers aim high, too.

Monday’s development with the Texas Rangers shows EL managers that the pipeline is open, and the move carried a Richmond and Virginia spin.

Tony Beasley, a Caroline High and Liberty University alumnus, was named Rangers interim manager after Texas parted ways with Chris Woodward. Beasley, 55, managed in the Eastern League at Altoona and Harrisburg. He continues to reside in Bowling Green.

The Richmond Flying Squirrels named Beasley the recipient of the 2018 Paul Keyes RBI (Richmond Baseball Impact) Award. Keyes died of cancer in 2012 at 50, after coaching VCU for 18 years, starting in 1995. The award goes annually to an individual within the Richmond community who has made a significant contribution to the game of baseball.

Beasley had more in common with Keyes than other recipients. Beasley was diagnosed with rectal cancer in January of 2016, and missed that season as a Rangers’ coach while undergoing treatment. He returned to his job with the Rangers in 2017.

"Obviously, I wasn't expecting to hear that type of news, but really and truly I just went into fight mode," Beasley, a minor-league infielder 1989-98, told the Times-Dispatch in 2018. "I don't know if that was my athletic mindset, being a competitor. I'd like to hope and think it was because of my faith.

"I have a wife and a son who depend on me, so I'm not giving up like that. I'm not ready to leave."

Beasley celebrated his 2017 return to the Rangers by singing the National Anthem on opening day, and has done that on several occasions since. In both seasons Beasley managed Altoona (2004, 2005), the general manager of the team was Todd Parnell, now the Flying Squirrels CEO.

Parnell is in his 33rd season as a member of the baseball industry and said Tuesday that through that experience, “as far as nice human beings, Tony Beasley is at the very top of the list. In life, you’re delighted to see good things happen to good people.”

Beasley classified his opportunity to become a major league manager as “bittersweet,” because it came as the result of a friend, Woodward, being dismissed. Parnell said he could understand that sentiment.

“But when I was sitting watching ESPN and (the news of Beasley’s promotion) came across, I literally jumped off the couch,” said Parnell. “For him to go from Bowling Green, Virginia, to being one of the 30 managers in major league baseball, even if he does have the ‘interim’ title, it’s an amazing tribute to him as a human being.”

Beasley graduated from Caroline County High School in 1985. With seven brothers and sisters, he helped their father, James, in his logging business. Beasley cut trees and hauled timber, did some hunting and fishing, and became a baseball star.

He attended Louisburg College in North Carolina for two years, then transferred to Liberty before his time as a minor leaguer in the Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Orioles chains. Beasley became a coach and manager in the minors, and then a major league coach with Pittsburgh and Washington before joining the Texas organization in 2014.

Beasley’s appointment in Texas brings us to today’s Flying Squirrels’ trivia. This man is a successful major league manager who was named 1989 Eastern League manager of the year and minor league manager of the year. That season, he directed the Albany-Colonie Yankees, the EL franchise that now is the Flying Squirrels, to a 92-48 record.

The Albany-Colonie A's (Oakland A’s) operated 1983-84, and then the franchise was a New York Yankees' affiliate from 1985-2002. The franchise relocated to Norwich, Conn., and became the Norwich Navigators. In 2003, the Yankees switched their Double-A team to Trenton, N.J., and Norwich became a San Francisco Giants' affiliate. The franchise moved to Richmond in September of 2009.

The franchise’s 1989 manager? Buck Showalter, now the New York Mets skipper.