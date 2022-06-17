Burgeoning Jonathan Bolanos riding wave of record-tying outing for Kickers

Over the course of the Kickers’ season last year, Darren Sawatzky witnessed a maturing Jonathan Bolanos become more and more consistent at using his skill set to make an impact in front of goal.

Last year was just Bolanos’ second season as a pro out of High Point, one of Sawatzky’s signings heading into his inaugural season as Richmond’s coach and chief sporting officer in 2020.

And the forward became a fixture in the starting 11 last year, recording a notable late-summer stretch in which he scored twice over a span of four games. He added a fifth goal of the season in the Kickers’ regular-season finale.

The stage seemed set for a breakout 2022, a notion the Miramar, Fla., native furthered with strong play in the preseason.

But then he was forced to slam on the brakes.

A broken collarbone and concussion suffered in an April 6 U.S. Open Cup game at NoVA FC, the Kickers’ second match up of the season, sidelined Bolanos for a month and a half.

But, he’s since returned to the lineup with an edge.

"The beauty is, [the time away] helped him decide how much it means to him,” Sawatzky said. “And he's come back out flying, as you saw."

That was punctuated by his outing in Richmond’s 4-0 victory over Charlotte Independence this past Saturday at City Stadium. Bolanos assisted on three of the Kickers’ goals, all in the first half — and nearly notched a fourth assist in the second half. Still, the three dimes tied a USL League One single-game record.

And, on Monday, Bolanos received his first USL League One player of the week honor.

He and the Kickers (4-3-3) will be back home this Saturday to face Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC (2-2-4) in a 6:30 p.m. kickoff at City Stadium.

"I think it's a huge momentum booster, not only for myself, but for the team,” Bolanos said of his play. “I think, for me, even after that performance I'm just hungry for more.”

Sawatzky and the rest of the Kickers’ staff were high on Bolanos coming out of High Point. Sawatzky felt Bolanos was a bit inconsistent as a rookie in 2020, when he appeared in all but one of Richmond 16 games, and started six.

That was something Bolanos improved on in 2021. Still, the Kickers continued to eye concrete production from him: goals, assists, chances created.

In turn, Bolanos worked to sharpen his tools of attack over the offseason.

“How can I assist, how can I finish in front of the goal? Getting different looks, using left and right foot, whatever it was,” he said. “And just getting in front of there, just becoming a lethal finisher, which is one thing that I need to develop a little bit more in my game.”

Back for preseason earlier this year, then, Sawtazky saw Bolanos flying around. The 5-10, 140 pounder strives to carry an aggressive mentality with him and, in that preseason action, he found the back of the net on more than one occasion.

However, in the middle of the Kickers’ busy opening week of the the season, Bolanos was hurt in the April 6 Open Cup tilt at NoVa FC in Leesburg. The concussion he suffered was what he described as an easy recovery. It was the collarbone fracture that took a while to heal. He missed five League One games and two Open Cup games.

Still, to Bolanos’ benefit, the fact it was an upper-body injury meant he could train while he recovered — he worked on his speed and acceleration. And it eased the 22-year-old's transition back into the lineup. He returned, off the bench, against North Carolina FC on May 28 and has started each of Richmond’s last three games.

Against Charlotte last week, Bolanos teed up Ethan Bryant in the 14th minute and in first-half stoppage time. And he laid another assist for Matthew Bentley in the 32nd minute. He nearly notched a fourth assist on a 74th-minute Bentley goal, but it was ruled that his cross deflected off a Charlotte defender before it reached Bentley, and it wasn’t counted.

The second assist to Bryant was Bolanos’ favorite because of the composure it took. He shot first on the play, but the ball was deflected back out. Then he deftly served up a cross to Bryant to help Richmond go up 3-0 at that point.

The Kickers’ victory Saturday moved them into first place in the league heading into this weekend’s games.

This Saturday will mark a second bout this season with Northern Colorado — the teams drew 1-1 in April.

The Kickers will be looking for what would be their first consecutive victory this year, while trying to extend their unbeaten streak to four and hold on to first place.

They’re riding a wave of momentum raised largely by Bolanos last weekend, and it’s an increasingly consistent Bolanos who could provide another boost this weekend.

“I want to score, I want to get on the scoresheet, I want to keep assisting, I want to do everything I can to help the team,” Bolanos said. “And, at the end of the day — just as any other player on the team — the end goal is to win a championship this year. So staying at the top of the table is the most important for us."