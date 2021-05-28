Bye-bye zip-tie! Flying Squirrels moving to full capacity, away from 'hard times.'

“It’s not only putting together this puzzle and moving the dots on a spread sheet,” said Anthony Oppermann, the Flying Squirrels’ executing director for marketing and promotions.

Distancing complicated things. Some of the approximately 800 season-ticket holders could not occupy the seats the team agreed to sell them before the pandemic.

“That was the trickiest part of it all,” said Erwin. “They’re all down on the field level. A lot of them are in the same sections, kind of behind the Squirrels dugout there.”

Fans were not allowed to sit too close to one another, too close to the dugout, or too close to the suites at the top of the lower bowl. Season-ticket holders who could not occupy seats they initially purchased were moved to the closest equivalent, according to Erwin. Most understood, given the circumstances. Some were displeased with the arrangement.

“It was having a lot of conversations with people,” said Erwin.

He and other front-office members spent a heavy portion of their days and nights communicating with fans about ticket issues. Erwin personally escorted some season-ticket holders through the ballpark, showing them available seats.