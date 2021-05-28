Bye-bye zip-tie! Flying Squirrels moving to full capacity, away from 'hard times.'

Garrett Erwin, Richmond Flying Squirrels ticketing director, likes the idea of saving a couple of severed black zip-ties and attaching them to his office wall at The Diamond as a reminder of this season’s start.
The Double-A franchise front-office team applied zip-ties, thin plastic cables, to designate seats as “off-limits” during May's two homestands.
Starting Tuesday, for the first time since 6,631 watched Richmond defeat Bowie 7-1 on Sept. 2, 2019, all 9,560 seats at The Diamond will be available, per updated attendance allowances of Major League Baseball and Virginia. Beginning with that Tuesday date with Altoona (Pittsburgh Pirates), the Flying Squirrels play 12 home games during a 13-day stretch.
Those long zip-ties, thousands of them, will be removed from seats early next week, a time-consuming but liberating exercise for all Flying Squirrels’ employees who attached them about a month ago and will finally have a stadium that’s back to what it once was, for the most part.
“We’re just trying to get as many people in here as possible coming off a year of no baseball and hard times,” said Erwin, 34.
First came the cancellation of the 2020 season, then the delayed start to this season (from early April to early May), and then the varying seating charts for May's two homestands. Todd Parnell, the Flying Squirrels CEO, considered the ticketing maze his team negotiated through the last few months and came up with one word for Erwin: “hero.”
Erwin, originally from Michigan, bounced from minor-league hockey to minor-league baseball, with a stop in between as a rental-car agent.
“I never really saw my future in baseball. I was always a hockey guy,” he said Friday. “Sales was never something I truly saw myself doing for as long as I have. I’m actually a pretty quiet and reserved person, not like your classic sales person that’s real loud and talkative.”
The Flying Squirrels’ ticket office roster shrunk from seven to two during the pandemic. Erwin, a front-office member since 2014, was elevated to his supervisory position in October of 2020. To start the planning process for this year's ticketing at The Diamond, the Flying Squirrels needed a schedule to go with attendance rules of Major League Baseball and Virginia. The schedule wasn't announced until mid-February, and attendance parameters fluctuated.
When the Flying Squirrels received a schedule and ballpark guidelines for opening day on May 4, “we would literally go out to seats and measure six feet,” said Erwin. The distancing requirement included a buffer zone behind the dugouts to keep fans at least 12 feet from players.
Capacity for the first homestand was 2,934, and that increased to 3,448 for the second homestand. The Flying Squirrels needed MLB approval for both seating charts they created.
“It’s not only putting together this puzzle and moving the dots on a spread sheet,” said Anthony Oppermann, the Flying Squirrels’ executing director for marketing and promotions.
Distancing complicated things. Some of the approximately 800 season-ticket holders could not occupy the seats the team agreed to sell them before the pandemic.
“That was the trickiest part of it all,” said Erwin. “They’re all down on the field level. A lot of them are in the same sections, kind of behind the Squirrels dugout there.”
Fans were not allowed to sit too close to one another, too close to the dugout, or too close to the suites at the top of the lower bowl. Season-ticket holders who could not occupy seats they initially purchased were moved to the closest equivalent, according to Erwin. Most understood, given the circumstances. Some were displeased with the arrangement.
“It was having a lot of conversations with people,” said Erwin.
He and other front-office members spent a heavy portion of their days and nights communicating with fans about ticket issues. Erwin personally escorted some season-ticket holders through the ballpark, showing them available seats.
By mid-June, all season-ticket holders will be back in the seats they originally purchased, and large groups will again be welcome and comfortable because their members can sit together.
The whole experience has Erwin talking to himself, which he recently did.
“Man, I can’t wait for a normal season. It’s going to be awesome.”
