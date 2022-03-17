Carson Wentz arrives in Washington: 'I can see a clear vision of hopes and dreams'

Clad in a dramatic burgundy and gold suit, new Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz was introduced in Washington as the team's newest starting quarterback.

After an ugly breakup in Indianapolis, where the Colts traded him just a year after making a big play to bring him in, Wentz said he felt renewed and refreshed in Washington.

"I can see a clear vision of hopes and dreams and where we want to go," he said. "And that gives me chills, it gives me goosebumps and gets me excited."

Wentz said he's looking forward to getting to work with receivers like Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel, adding that he's admired McLaurin from afar for a while.

"Knowing the talent that's already here on the offensive side," he said. "I know a lot about the defense ... but offensively, the talent that's around here, I look forward to being able to push the ball down the field and get the ball to the playmakers."

Wentz, age 29, set the Eagles up for their first Super Bowl win in franchise history, but was shipped out of Philadelphia after struggling to stay healthy and give the team the lift that was expected after signing a giant contract.

In Indianapolis, he again put up solid numbers, but an embarrassing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars that kept the team out of the playoffs left the Colts ready to move on after just one year of his services.

Wentz will make $28 million this year in Washington, all of which will become fully guaranteed on March 18, but his contract carries no guarantees beyond this upcoming season, meaning the team can part ways at no cost before 2023.

During his introductory press conference, Wentz was asked what went wrong in Indianapolis.

"Sometimes I wonder the same, to be honest," he said. "I think it was a year that had highs and lows, ups and downs. And the way we finished, the way I finished, was poor. And that was tough to swallow, especially when we thought we had a chance to really do something special."

The Commanders also still have Taylor Heinicke under contract, but coach Ron Rivera introduced Wentz as "QB1," making no mistake that Wentz is the undisputed starter entering this year's training camp.

Wentz will also be the first quarterback to represent the Commanders under their new name.

"This 'new era' type of thing is exciting," he said. "It's given me a clear vision of where this organization wants to go, and hopefully I can help get there."