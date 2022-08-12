Carson Wentz, Curtis Samuel among starters who will get time in Commanders preseason opener

Washington coach Ron Rivera said he wants his offensive starters on the field for about 15-20 plays during the first preseason game on Saturday afternoon at FedEx Field.

That game, at 1 p.m. against the Carolina Panthers, will include all of the team's healthy starters, including quarterback Carson Wentz and receiver Curtis Samuel.

"I hope we get all kinds of situational football going," Rivera said Thursday. "We would love to see a couple of third downs, some red zone stuff obviously, and then some short yardage and goal line. You hope for that in your first game."

With the NFL preseason reduced to three games, most teams are playing their starters in games one and two before tapering off to prepare for the regular season.

The game against the Panthers offers another opportunity for Rivera to meet up with his former team, as well as the dozens of Washington players, coaches and staff with ties to Carolina.

When Washington's team was renamed this year, fans joked they could be called the "Commanthers" because of the strong Carolina influence on the roster.

Rivera said he expects to use all three quarterbacks during the game, with backup Taylor Heinicke playing into the third quarter, and rookie Sam Howell taking things the rest of the way from there.

Washington cut practice squad quarterback Cole Kelley earlier this week.

There will be plenty of action off the field as well, as the Commanders debut the new fight song, "Hail to the Commanders," and unveil the lyrics that were selected by a vote of fans.

It will also be the first game at the stadium since Bud Light ended its advertising relationship with the team.

At an open practice last week at the stadium, fans could purchase Budweiser, Miller and Coors products at various concession stands.

A team spokesman would not comment on whether the Commanders have a new beer sponsor, but said a team executive would take questions before the game and introduce new fan amenities for the season.