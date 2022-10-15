 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Virginia Wayside Furniture
alert top story

Carson Wentz fractured a finger in Bears win; Taylor Heinicke could be next up to start for Commanders

  • 0

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a fractured finger on his throwing hand during Thursday's victory against the Chicago Bears, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The NFL Network first reported the injury on Saturday morning, adding that Wentz will see a specialist on Monday to determine next steps.

Wentz hit his hand against the helmet of a Bears defender while making a pass in the second quarter. He was visibly uncomfortable for the rest of the game, and finished with just 99 passing yards.

If Wentz can't play, Washington would likely turn to backup Taylor Heinicke, a former ODU player and the team's starter for most of last season.

Heinicke would be backed up by rookie Sam Howell, who is with the team in a developmental role this season.

People are also reading…

Washington is 2-4, and faces the Packers next Sunday.

mphillips@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6546

Twitter: @michaelpRTD

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet girls representing USA at the Street Child World Cup in Doha

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News