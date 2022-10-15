Carson Wentz fractured a finger in Bears win; Taylor Heinicke could be next up to start for Commanders

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a fractured finger on his throwing hand during Thursday's victory against the Chicago Bears, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The NFL Network first reported the injury on Saturday morning, adding that Wentz will see a specialist on Monday to determine next steps.

Wentz hit his hand against the helmet of a Bears defender while making a pass in the second quarter. He was visibly uncomfortable for the rest of the game, and finished with just 99 passing yards.

If Wentz can't play, Washington would likely turn to backup Taylor Heinicke, a former ODU player and the team's starter for most of last season.

Heinicke would be backed up by rookie Sam Howell, who is with the team in a developmental role this season.

Washington is 2-4, and faces the Packers next Sunday.