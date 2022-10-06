Carson Wentz is defying one preseason criticism, but living up to another

ASHBURN — Carson Wentz arrived in Washington with a reputation, as does any player who is on his third team in three years.

Wentz, the reports from Indianapolis and Philadelphia said, struggled to take responsibility for his bad plays and failed to build rapport in the locker room. He also routinely held the ball for too long, and made errant throws more often than other NFL starters.

Four weeks in, Wentz has exceeded expectations in some areas, but lived down to the hype in others, as the passing game has struggled while the Commanders have started with a 1-3 record.

"One thing I am proud of with Carson is he hasn't been hanging his head, and he doesn't point fingers at all," receiver Terry McLaurin said. "He really takes a lot of that blame on himself, and I think that's admirable of him, but also, we can do a better job as his supporting cast and make his job a little bit easier."

Wentz has said all the right things at press conferences, putting the blame for the slow start on himself and vowing to improve.

Washington's struggles can't be pinned solely on the quarterback, though he is a part of the equation, along with the offensive line and coordinator Scott Turner.

Turner hasn't given up on Wentz by any stretch. The quarterback is second in the league in attempts, despite being 29th in yards per attempt.

Wentz also leads the league in sacks (17) and is second in interceptions thrown (6).

"We have to find a way to win," Wentz said. "Patience only lasts so long. You have to find a way to convert, stay on the field, score touchdowns and score points. Win some ball games.

"There is no sense of panic or chaos around here. We are going into Week 5. We know how we played and it wasn’t up to our standards, but at the same time we have a ton of confidence. We have seen spurts of what we are capable of and for us it’s just, now, can we go be consistent and do it? We know the sense of urgency that there is, but there is no panic by any means.”

Turner is also under pressure to find a way to start games quickly.

Since a Week 1 win against Jacksonville, the Commanders have largely struggled to generate any first-half momentum, leaving the team stuck in halftime holes.

Tight end Logan Thomas said he hasn't thrown in the towel yet, and that the offense Washington runs has a steep learning curve.

"I said it before the season, it takes longer than a couple weeks to get used to this offense," Thomas said. "The guy is gonna be fine.

"The way he is, you never know ... if anything gets to him or not. It's the same person, every single day. I love and respect that about him."

Wentz will have his work cut out for him again on Sunday, as he breaks in two new starters on the offensive line, right guard Saahdiq Charles and right tackle Cornelius Lucas, and is without receiver Jahan Dotson.

Still, he appears to have the support of the locker room, at least for the moment, and vowed to get back to work.

"Wasn't my best," he said of the Cowboys game. "But that's the beauty of this league. You turn the page real quick and you are on to the next."