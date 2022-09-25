Carson Wentz sacked nine times as Eagles embarrass Commanders in Washington

LANDOVER, Md. — To suggest that Sunday’s 24-8 debacle of a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles rests on the shoulders of Carson Wentz is silly. It takes a village to look that foolish.

But when the blame pie is served at Commanders Park on Monday, Wentz will have a seat at the table.

The Washington quarterback, who was proficient in his first two games this season, was not ready for everything his former team threw at him.

Wentz was sacked a career-high nine times, including a fourth-quarter sequence where back-to-back hits took the ball out of the red zone, and an early-game fumble that finally broke the defense’s back.

After the game, Commanders coach Ron Rivera was steadfast in his support of Wentz, as he has been since the quarterback was acquired.

“We missed some opportunities to give him a little bit of time,” Rivera said. “He had some guys open, but we didn’t have time, and that’s unfortunate. ... We’ll look at it, we’ll see if we gave him the opportunity to succeed with what we’re calling.”

Rivera was also livid about a Sunday morning report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the Commanders were close to a trade with Jimmy Garoppolo before Garoppolo’s shoulder injury caused them to turn to Wentz.

“That was a bullcrap report, OK? Just so everybody understands that,” Rivera said. “I’m not sure where that all came from. I’m disappointed that came out like that, especially (before) today’s game. I really am. Because I didn’t talk to anybody about Jimmy Garoppolo.”

The Commanders have portrayed Wentz as one of their top options, and team president Jason Wright has twice posted his displeasure with reporters’ opinions of Wentz on social media.

Sunday, the quarterback was routinely sacked by an Eagles defense that did not bring extra pass rushers, and when the final breakdown is made, he’ll likely wish he had made different decisions on a handful of the plays, even as the offensive line struggled to keep up.

“Anytime there’s a number like that, that is not the O-line,” he said. “That is not all the O-line. I’ve got to be better. I’ve got to get rid of the ball in a lot of those situations — find a way to get a checkdown and move on and different things like that.”

Left tackle Charles Leno Jr. put the issues on himself and the line, shaking his head in frustration at another halftime deficit. The score, 24-0, was reminiscent of last week’s 22-0 margin in Detroit.

“It seemed like we were constipated,” Leno said. “We couldn’t get [expletive] going.”

Meanwhile, Washington’s defense held the prolific Eagles offense to just three points in the first three drives, but a Wentz fumble set Philly up just 24 yards from a touchdown, and the score broke open the dam, with big plays to follow from star receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Washington scored three points on a Joey Slye field goal in the third quarter, but the Eagles were called for a personal foul on the kick, and the Commanders opted to continue the drive.

They drove to a fourth-and-goal from the 1, but a run play didn’t convert, and the offense left the field without points.

Daron Payne then got Washington on the board with a ferocious run stuff that turned into a safety, before a late touchdown created the final margin.

The Eagles half of the capacity crowd stayed through the rainy finish to serenade their team. The Philly “takeovers” have been common in recent years in Landover.

“I noticed it but it wasn’t anything I was bothered by,” running back Antonio Gibson said. “Gotta give the fans something to watch, to bring those guys out there and have them want to come support us.”

The good news for Wentz and Washington is that at 1-2, they have a golden opportunity to get right next week in Dallas, and even the divisional ledger as well. Wentz won’t be playing in the emotional cauldron that Sunday’s game provided, and the offense has shown glimpses of its potential this year.

He will do so knowing he has the full support of his organization. His coach was publicly supportive, and after the game, he did his traditional postgame interview with team broadcaster London Fletcher, a former Washington player himself.

Fletcher’s parting message after the interview: “There’s a lot of football left to be played.”