Carson Wentz thankful for 'wild ride' in Philly, which he says helped him grow as a person

Much more like football weather both Thursday and Friday nights
The end came abruptly in Philadelphia for Carson Wentz.
Now, heading into his first matchup against the team where he was drafted No. 2 overall and was part of a Super Bowl-winning squad, he said he looks back with gratitude.
"I definitely cherish my time that I had up there," he told reporters on Wednesday. "It was definitely a wild ride in many, many ways. I grew a lot as a man, got married, had a child, a lot of things. So I'm very grateful for my time there, but it definitely does catch you off guard. Things change, and you've got to learn to grow up and change and adapt."
Wentz arrived to the Eagles fresh out of North Dakota State, but now is an NFL veteran who will turn 30 years old in December.
"Your perspective changes when you grow up, you get married, have a kid, I think your perspective on life changes - on your job, on work, on everything," he said. "I think there's always things I look back on, 'Man, I could have been better here - as a person, as a teammate,' lots of things that you do take for granted.
"So I definitely thank God for the experiences I've had, even though sometimes they're dark or sometimes they're not how I envision them to be, but I think it's allowed me to grow as a person, and I'm thankful for that."
On Sunday in Washington, Wentz will go head-to-head against the quarterback who replaced him, Philly's Jalen Hurts, who has had success this season in an offense that has surrounded him with weapons.
Hurts and Wentz overlapped for a year in Philadelphia before Wentz was traded to the Indianapolis Colts, where he lasted a year before being sent to Washington.
On Wednesday, Hurts told reporters in Philadelphia there was and is a "mutual respect" between the two, but didn't want to talk further about their relationship, adding, "I'm focused on the now."
The now in Washington is an offense that's off to a strong start under Wentz, with rookie receiver Jahan Dotson in particular benefiting from the quarterback's arm.
If there has been any buyer's remorse, Commanders coach Ron Rivera isn't sharing. He said if anything, the best is still to come.
"To be honest, we as a team I think are still finding our way with him, just learning what he's capable of and learning how he helps us as a football player," the coach said. "I think as we continue that we'll continue to have good things happen for us."
Wentz said the key to that success will be finding consistency. Last week against the Lions the offense was explosive in the second half, but first-half struggled ultimately dug a hole too deep to climb out of.
Finding that consistency is a burden Wentz shoulders with enthusiasm.
"It's been a lot of fun," he said of his time so far in Washington. "It's a younger team, with a lot of guys that are hungry. Hungry to win. Hungry to find success and to sustain that success, so it's been fun being a part of it, kind of having a different leadership role being one of the older guys in the locker room.
"I think we've shown we're capable of being an explosive offense with the way we can spread the ball around and create mismatches, you know, kind of all over the field. I think we've got a lot of speed, a lot of playmakers that make my life easier."
PHOTOS: Washington Commanders beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-22 in a thrilling season opener
Fans arrive at the Washington Commanders team store before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Tanya Snyder, Co-Owner and Co-CEO of the Washington Commanders, welcomes fans into the new team store before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Fans arrive at the Washington Commanders team store before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Tanya Snyder, Co-Owner and Co-CEO of the Washington Commanders, and Jason Wright, President of the Washington Commanders, welcome fans into the new team store before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Tanya Snyder, Co-Owner and Co-CEO of the Washington Commanders, and Jason Wright, President of the Washington Commanders, welcome fans into the new team store before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders fans celebrate after Jacksonville Jaguars turned the ball over during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders fans celebrate Darrick Forrest interception during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) celebrates his touchdown with tight end John Bates (87) and wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera shakes hands with a member of the against the Jacksonville Jaguars coaching staff after the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) hauls in a touchdown against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (32) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) congratulate Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) on his win in a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) makes his way to the locker room after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL football game on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) prays with Jacksonville Jaguars players and his fellow teammates after a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) hauls in a touchdown against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (32) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) hauls in a touchdown against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (32) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas (82) makes his way off the field after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in a NFL football game on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) celebrates his touchdown score with quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis (52) and safety Bobby McCain (20) celebrate after safety Darrick Forrest (22) intercepted a Trevor Lawrence pass during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) hauls in a pass as Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) defends during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) carries the ball for a touchdown past Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco (5) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) looks to make a pass during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws the ball away as Washington Commanders defensive end Casey Toohill (95) puts pressure on him during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) makes a pass under pressure from Washington Commanders defensive ends Montez Sweat (90) and James Smith-Williams (96) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) carries the ball for a touchdown past Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco (5) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson (24) carries the ball past Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (33) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) escapes a sack from Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) carries the ball as Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis (52) tries to stop him during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis (52) and safety Bobby McCain (20) celebrate after safety Darrick Forrest (22) intercepted a Trevor Lawrence pass during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis (52) and safety Bobby McCain (20) celebrate after safety Darrick Forrest (22) intercepted a Trevor Lawrence pass during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest (22) celebrates his Trevor Lawrence interception along with Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) reacts after throwing another interception during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) scores a touchdown during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest (22) celebrates his Trevor Lawrence interception during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest (22) intercepts a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders safety Bobby McCain (20) celebrates after cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) made a stop during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) hauls in a touchdown pass as Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco (5) defends during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Carson Wentz during the first half.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders turnover the ball during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest (22) breaks up a pass inteded for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) looks to make apass during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders defensive line pressure Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson (24) carries the ball as Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Josh Thompson (23) defends during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins (2) breaks up a pass intended for Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas (82) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young celebrates his team's stop in the redzone during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) carries the ball as Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (32) defends during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest (22) wags his finger after making a stop during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) hauls in a touchdown pass as Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco (5) defends during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas (82) carries the ball as Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Josh Thompson (23) and defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (52) defend during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders running back J.D. McKissic (23) carries the ball as Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Darious Williams (31) defends during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) celebrates his second touchdown pass during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) kisses his wife, Madison, before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Rex Swimms, 5, of Atlanta, gets a pat on the head from a member of the coaching staff before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) take the field before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Rex Swimms, 5, of Atlanta, sits on the sidelines before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders place kicker Joey Slye (6) warms up before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH