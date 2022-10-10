Carson Wentz trade agreement means Commanders must make a big choice in Week 11

As the Washington Commanders tumble out of playoff contention, they'll have an important decision to make about their quarterback in late November.

The deal that brought Carson Wentz to D.C. from the Indianapolis Colts stipulates that the Colts receive a third-round pick in next year's draft.

But if Wentz plays more than 70% of Washington's offensive snaps this year, that pick is upgraded to a second-round selection.

Washington has team options on Wentz's contract after this year, meaning he can be kept around for another season, or cut with no financial implications.

So far, Wentz has played all of the offensive snaps the Commanders have taken.

If Washington wants to commit to Wentz long-term, there is no discussion to be had - Wentz should get 100% of the snaps the rest of the way, to build rapport for future seasons.

Similarly, if the Commanders know Wentz will be sent packing at the end of the year, letting him get to 71% would amount to organizational malpractice.

Things could get awkward if coach Ron Rivera is committed to Wentz, but the team isn't committed to Rivera, and needs to protect its future draft capital - a hypothetical, to be sure.

No decision is needed in the next month.

If Washington continues to play at a similar pace for the rest of the season, Wentz would need to be benched sometime during the Week 11 game against the Falcons, on Nov. 27, to avoid triggering the second-round pick.

That's six weeks away, but as Rivera plots his strategy for the next stretch of the season, it's something he'll have to consider.