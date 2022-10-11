Carson Wentz unfazed by Rivera's comments or injured elbow as Commanders prepare for Bears

ASHBURN — Commanders coach Ron Rivera apologized to his team on Tuesday morning for creating an unnecessary distraction as Washington prepares for a Thursday night game in Chicago.
Asked why other NFC East teams were succeeding and Washington wasn't, Rivera cited quarterback play, later clarifying that he meant the amount of time those quarterbacks had in their systems.
"I was very upfront and just told them, 'Hey, that's on me,'" Rivera said. "Me, of all people, should know better, to be honest. I mean, I've been doing this quite some time and for me not to finish my thought completely, I messed up. And so I just told the guys that it was me and it won't happen again."
"S---, I had a bad day," he added. "I'm feeling better today; let's move forward."
Wentz, meanwhile, is continuing to recover from a right shoulder injury he sustained during Sunday's loss to the Titans, but maintained he'd be ready to go by kickoff.
The team held a light practice Tuesday, with no helmets or contact.
"I will say it is physically, by far, the hardest week of the season," Wentz said of the quick turnaround. "I mean, it is not even close in my opinion. You wake up Monday morning, you're like, 'Holy crap, I gotta play in three days,' you know, and it's hard. It's hard on our bodies.
"This is our job. This is what we do, and we find a way to get out there Thursday night and hopefully deliver."
The quarterback said he had no issues with Rivera's comments, particularly after the context was explained.
His Commanders teammates agreed.
"(Rivera) stepped up and he took accountability," linebacker Jamin Davis said. "That's what you want."
Receiver Terry McLaurin said the most important thing was to stop the four-game losing skid.
"I mean, he apologized, so that was pretty much it," he said of Rivera. "We've got Carson's back as far as this team is concerned, and you know, it's not all on him. So I think we all have a hand in it, and we've all got to look ourselves in the mirror and see how we can improve on it.
"This is a team sport for a reason, so I think we all can do a lot better job as a collective unit."
One area that changed slightly on Sunday was Wentz's ability to call audibles.
Offensive coordinator Scott Turner previously spoke of his preference for an uptempo approach that doesn't allow for a lot of flexibility on the line, but Wentz had at least one play where he changed the play on the line Sunday against Tennessee.
“Yeah, it's definitely a balance and it's a conversation every week," the quarterback said. "We talk through the looks and what we're expecting and all of those things, and I feel like I have a really good relationship with Coach Turner on that front.
"Every week's different. Some weeks there's going to be a couple here and there. Some weeks there's not going to be many. Some weeks there's gonna be more. It's fun kind of working together through that stuff.”
He added: "I'm sure the more comfortable you are, the more you can work through some of those things, but at the same time, I'm going to trust (Turner's) opinion and his advice on those things and do my job to the best of my ability.”
Note: Tight end Logan Thomas and receiver Jahan Dotson did not practice on Tuesday as they continue to recover from injuries. Neither played in Sunday's game.
PHOTOS: Commanders vs. Titans
