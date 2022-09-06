Carson Wentz's hunting show provides a unique glimpse into his personality

ASHBURN — After the family dog had puppies, Carson Wentz decided it was time to get a hunting dog of his own.

He picked one of the puppies, gave it a name (Jersey), and started playing with it. But the dog didn't return Wentz's energy.

So the next day he traded Jersey out for another puppy, keeping the name.

"I gave him 24 hours, and he was a little spitfire all over the place," Wentz said with a smile. "It's funny, I posted a picture on Instagram of my puppy, but it's not the real Jersey."

The real Jersey now has a regular role in "Wentz Bros. Outdoors," a hunting show that Carson and his brother, Zach, produce.

As a starting quarterback in the NFL, Wentz is rarely showing the goofy side of his personality, which makes the program all the more notable.

The show, available online through Outdoor Network, is a home-video style look at Carson and Zach's outdoors adventures with friends, from deer hunting to duck blinds to Carson taking a (dairy-free) pie to the face for not fishing as well as his brother.

A Washington football star with a hunting show isn't new territory (see "Riggo on the Range"), but a unique twist of the Wentz's show is that they weren't openly soliciting for it.

The two filmed themselves with a GoPro during Wentz's first NFL bye week, then Zach edited the clips with iMovie and posted them to the internet, where they gained a following.

"I have little to zero creative bones in my body," Zach said with a laugh. "But I just started, and you find something you enjoy."

The end result - there's no camera crew or production team following the friends around - is a slice of life for the Wentzes in North Dakota and wherever else their travels take them.

"It's just a bunch of good dudes having fun," Carson summarized.

Wentz, preparing for his first season as quarterback of the Washington Commanders, films the show during his bye week, as well as the offseason. He said he's hopeful some of his new teammates will tag along for his hunting adventures, as past ones have.

The show doesn't pull any punches on the hunting elements, but also seeks to convey a deep appreciation of the outdoors and the rest it provides.

Carson said that calm is exactly what draws him to one of the family ranches during time off.

"It's kind of that respite in the midst of craziness life brings - I've got kids at home, that's crazy in its own way, and then at work it's always the so-called spotlight, and it's always go, go go, so for me it's that quiet," he said. "It's a getaway. It's seeing God's creation come to life in the morning."

Zach said the brothers devoted themselves more seriously to outdoors pursuits once their high school playing days were over - they were both multi-sport athletes.

"You go from playing sports 12 months a year, 365 days, to now, four or five months a year. What am I going to do with the rest of my time?" he asked. "How am I going to have that outlet, that escape, to come back rejuvenated and in the right mental state afterward. So I think that's the reason why we do it.

"It's a way for us to hit that reset button, to mentally disconnect from everything else, disconnect from technology, and come back hopefully with a clearer mind to whatever our task is after that."

That task for Zach Wentz is continuing to grow the show. He brought on production assistance for the first time recently, and the show will be expanding its distribution in the coming seasons to more outlets, including TV stations in the North Dakota area on the Midco Sports Network.

It's not quite the fame the NFL brings, but for the brothers, it's every bit as enjoyable.

"Once people understand Carson and understand what we're doing, I think it's good and wholesome," Zach said. "At the end of the day, we're all humans, we're all people. And as much as we care about our work, we all have things we do in our free time, whether we document it on video or not.

"For us this is just kind of a nice little getaway outside of football. Obviously all the chips and eggs are in that basket. But this is a nice way for us to do something outside of it."