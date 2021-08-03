Catching gives Flying Squirrels' Bryan Torres 'game control,' but he plays everywhere

As a Flying Squirrel, Torres has played second, third, and catcher. Richmond manager Jose Alguacil said he wouldn’t hesitate to use Torres in the outfield, but the Flying Squirrels have plenty of available outfielders who need playing time.

Torres likes the idea of rising in the San Francisco Giants chain as a utility player, as long as that path provides plenty of developmental at-bats and he can supply a substantial push for his team.

Torres, a left-handed batter, is also occasionally used by Alguacil as a pinch runner. Torres has stolen five bases in seven attempts this season. He had 21 steals in 27 tries two years ago in 67 rookie-ball games.

“He’s a kid with a lot of energy, which is always good to have, that spark,” said Alguacil. “You don’t see many catchers who can run like he does.”

Alguacil mentioned that the value of Torres increases when Richmond plays other National League affiliates, such as Reading (Philadelphia Phillies), and pitchers hit. That can lead to more pinch hitters, pinch runners, and defensive replacements than games in which the designated hitter is used.