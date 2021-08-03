Catching gives Flying Squirrels' Bryan Torres 'game control,' but he plays everywhere

Bryan Torres trotted onto the field at The Diamond Tuesday afternoon for a pregame defensive session conducted almost daily by the Richmond Flying Squirrels.
Then came decision time.
Second base, third base, or first base for ground balls? Put on the catchers’ gear and block balls? Head to the outfield and shag fly balls? Torres was in Tuesday night's lineup as Richmond's second baseman, so that's where he went for defensive practice.
Torres, 24 and from Caguas, Puerto Rico, is accustomed to this season-long quandary, having regularly played just about every position during his six-year professional career. He has not been a shortstop, pitcher, right fielder or center fielder. Everywhere else, he has played, and fairly often.
The versatility of Torres, batting .300 going into the Tuesday start of a six-game series against the visiting Reading Fightin Phils, is unusual because it involves catching, an uncommon ability for anybody but full-time catchers.
Torres, who’s 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, as a youngster began his baseball experience as a shortstop, then caught, then played outfield, and signed as a catcher with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2015.
“I always knew that I can play everywhere. I can play wherever they put me,” he said. “For me, it’s easier to play infield, but I love to catch because I’ve got the game control.”
As a Flying Squirrel, Torres has played second, third, and catcher. Richmond manager Jose Alguacil said he wouldn’t hesitate to use Torres in the outfield, but the Flying Squirrels have plenty of available outfielders who need playing time.
Torres likes the idea of rising in the San Francisco Giants chain as a utility player, as long as that path provides plenty of developmental at-bats and he can supply a substantial push for his team.
Torres, a left-handed batter, is also occasionally used by Alguacil as a pinch runner. Torres has stolen five bases in seven attempts this season. He had 21 steals in 27 tries two years ago in 67 rookie-ball games.
“He’s a kid with a lot of energy, which is always good to have, that spark,” said Alguacil. “You don’t see many catchers who can run like he does.”
Alguacil mentioned that the value of Torres increases when Richmond plays other National League affiliates, such as Reading (Philadelphia Phillies), and pitchers hit. That can lead to more pinch hitters, pinch runners, and defensive replacements than games in which the designated hitter is used.
Torres headed into the Reading series with an 11-game hitting streak, the longest hit streak for a Flying Squirrel this season. During that stretch, he batted .390 (16 for 41) with two doubles, a triple and six RBIs.
Torres was acquired by the Giants system from the Brewers following the 2019 season via the Rule 5 Draft, which allows a fresh opportunity for players whose advancement in one organization seems blocked.
The Giants thought so highly of Torres that he was assigned to Double-A Richmond to start this season despite not having played at the Class A level. That surprised him.
“It was a weird feeling because when you jump that step, you’re skipping process. At the beginning here, I just felt lost,” said Torres, speaking of his offense. “But now, I’m feeling way better.”
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor