Several storylines were battling for the checkered flag in the waning laps of Saturday's ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway.

However, 20-year-old Chandler Smith wouldn't be denied.

Smith slipped past John Hunter Nemechek on Lap 239 and won a late side-by-side battle for his first Xfinity Series victory.

Smith led a race-high 83 laps and won by .298 seconds in his Kaulig Racing Chevrolet. But unlike his previous three top-five finishes this season - including at Las Vegas when he led at the white flag but ended up third - he led the most important lap Saturday.

“Feels great,’’ said a beaming Smith. “This goes to testimony as to Vegas, dominated that race but didn’t win and said, it was all in God’s timing. … Here we are in Richmond, my favorite racetrack and we’re sitting in victory lane.’’

Nemechek finished second at Richmond again, an all-too-familiar feeling for the 25-year-old Joe Gibbs Racing driver. That was his third consecutive runner-up finish at the 3/4-mile short track, the past two in the Xfinity Series and the one before in the NASCAR Truck Series.

“We weren’t very good on the short run; we had a long-run-speed car,’’ Nemechek said. "... Frustrated but we’ll go back to work. The 16 (Smith) just had the best car on the short run.”

Much like Nemechek, Josh Berry was bitten by bad breaks late in the race. Berry, a familiar name among Virginia short-track fans, piled up Late Model wins around the commonwealth before his breakthrough win in the Xfinity Series at Martinsville Speedway in April 2021.

He appeared to be in a good spot for his sixth career Xfinity win until a series of late restarts. On Lap 228, his JR Motorsports Chevrolet couldn't keep up with Nemechek's Toyota, who held the lead until Smith's late move. Berry led 63 laps and Nemechek 11.

Finishing fourth was Kaz Grala, a fixture in the top 10 over the final 100 laps for VCU alumnus Sam Hunt's team. Grala lined up in the second row for each of the final two restarts but was unable to make a charge while stuck on the outside each time.

The finish matched Grala's best effort in the series and gave Hunt's team its fourth top-five finish in 92 career races.

Cole Custer rounded out the top five. Sheldon Creed finished sixth, Ryan Sieg seventh and Parker Kligerman eighth. Austin Hill, a three-time winner this season, finished ninth.

Derek Kraus rounded out the top 10 in his Xfinity debut for Kaulig Racing.

The Dash 4 Cash turned into a battle of attrition, as Justin Allgaier pocketed the extra $100,000 with a pedestrian 13th-place showing. After starting from the pole when qualifying was rained out, he faded and wasn't a factor.

“Weird day today, we didn’t fire off quite as good as we hoped for but they kept working, great pit stops all day,’’ Allgaier said. "It’s weird finishing 13th and still be standing here holding this check, but the other guys had a rough day.’’

Among the other Dash 4 Cash contenders, Sammy Smith led 40 laps but finished 19th. Sam Mayer and Daniel Hemric had less eventful days and finished 17th and 24th, respectively.

Allgaier will battle Smith, Berry and Nemechek for the next $100,000 check at Martinsville on April 15.