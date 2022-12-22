Chase Young and Carson Wentz both on the verge of returning to the field, for different reasons

ASHBURN — Another week, another round of Chase Young speculation. This one, though, feels different than the previous editions.

Commanders coach Ron Rivera spoke on Monday about needing "all hands on deck" for the final push, and he almost certainly had the star defensive end in mind, knowing how Young has the ability to alter games.

Young tore his ACL and damaged his patellar tendon last season, and returned to practice at the start of November, but has yet to suit up in a game.

On Wednesday, he participated in the individual portion of practice, while sitting out during the portion of team drills open to media.

Asked if he felt closer to playing this week, Young replied: "Definitely. But we've got a good plan, so I'm just sticking to that.

"I'm going to be where my feet are at. It's going to come. ... I wish it was a faster process in general, but it is what it is."

Young was asked if he wished fans knew more about the severity of the injury, given that most players with a torn ACL return to play in less than a year, but that timeline can be extended by the patellar tendon injury, which is significantly more complicated.

The former No. 2 overall pick said that he would "eventually" tell his whole story.

Another former No. 2 overall pick is also biding his time in the Washington locker room. Quarterback Carson Wentz knows he could be called on at any moment, particularly after comments by Rivera earlier this week acknowledging the time may come to consider a switch.

Wentz started the season but broke his finger against the Chicago Bears in the sixth game.

Taylor Heinicke entered in relief and led the team on a winning streak that kept Wentz sidelined even as he returned from the injury. But Heinicke and the offense have struggled to convert yardage to points, and Wentz is now fully healthy.

Wednesday, in his first comments since returning to the active roster, Wentz spoke glowingly about the way the offense has found its identity over the past two months.

He added that he didn't disappear during his rehab, but has been an active participant in meetings and on the sidelines, something Heinicke has noted as well.

"The strong running game that we've put out there is a quarterback's best friend," Wentz said. "It helps the o-line; it helps with pass protection."

One advantage of the time off has been health, which is rare late in the NFL season.

"I mean, it just takes a couple weeks of playing and you've got bumps and bruises everywhere," Wentz said.

Standing nearby, Heinicke, overhearing the conversation, yelled out, "Yep!"

Rivera has said that Heinicke will get the start against the 49ers, but nothing is certain beyond that. The wait on Young's availability may also come down to pregame warmups in San Francisco, as the defense awaits the return of a game-changing player.