Chase Young defends Washington pass rush; 'While I'm playing, I can't really see what's behind me'

LANDOVER, Md. - Washington's defensive line took plenty of heat on social media Thursday night for allowing New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to throw for 249 yards and run for 95 more.
But when asked after the game, defensive lineman Chase Young acknowledged that the unit has room to improve, but disputed a critique that the line wasn't able to generate consistent pressure.
"I mean, I felt like we put some pressure on them today," Young said. "Other than the runs (Jones) had with the zone reads and stuff, I mean, me and (Montez Sweat) got to him.
"(Daron Payne), he missed a (near sack). I hit him. 'Tez hit him twice. I mean, I felt like I felt like we were getting there, we've just got to get at the zone reads."
The stats back up Young's claim of pressure - Jones was sacked four times. But the turnover-prone quarterback didn't cough up the ball once, and in six second-half possessions, the Giants scored on five of them.
Washington coach Ron Rivera spread the blame across the entire defense.
"Probably the biggest thing is that things go hand-in-hand," the coach said. "And sometimes when you're not getting the pressure, you've got to be able to rely on the coverage - and vice versa.
"It works hand-in-hand. And it's something we've got to get corrected, especially on the third-down situations. We had some opportunities, and we just missed some opportunities to make some plays."
During his postgame press conference, Young was asked about the unit being burned by undisciplined play, and what led to some of those errors. Young himself had two penalties - one for offsides and another controversial roughing the passer call.
"Really, we've just got to go back on the film and look at it," Young said. "You know, while I'm playing I can't really see what's behind me. But it's definitely going to pop up on film over the weekend, and we're just going to do our best to correct it and try to get better."
Washington defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, who now leads the team with three sacks, was more blunt about the defense's overall performance.
"Defensively we played very similar to last week," he said. "We did enough to get the win, but moving forward we have we just have to be better.
"It's not like we're not good enough. We obviously have the talent, we've got to focus on the little things. And I mean honestly, thank God our offense was there to save us time and time again."
Allen noted that late in the game, the unit buckled down and picked up key stops as well as forcing field goals in what was ultimately a 30-29 victory. Young echoed the thought.
"We made a few mistakes," Young said. "But at the end of the day, we just found a way to get it done. And, you know, we got it done."
