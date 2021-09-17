Chase Young defends Washington pass rush; 'While I'm playing, I can't really see what's behind me'

During his postgame press conference, Young was asked about the unit being burned by undisciplined play, and what led to some of those errors. Young himself had two penalties - one for offsides and another controversial roughing the passer call.

"Really, we've just got to go back on the film and look at it," Young said. "You know, while I'm playing I can't really see what's behind me. But it's definitely going to pop up on film over the weekend, and we're just going to do our best to correct it and try to get better."

Washington defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, who now leads the team with three sacks, was more blunt about the defense's overall performance.

"Defensively we played very similar to last week," he said. "We did enough to get the win, but moving forward we have we just have to be better.

"It's not like we're not good enough. We obviously have the talent, we've got to focus on the little things. And I mean honestly, thank God our offense was there to save us time and time again."

Allen noted that late in the game, the unit buckled down and picked up key stops as well as forcing field goals in what was ultimately a 30-29 victory. Young echoed the thought.

"We made a few mistakes," Young said. "But at the end of the day, we just found a way to get it done. And, you know, we got it done."