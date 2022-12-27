Chase Young expected to increase workload ahead of Sunday's game for Commanders

Entering Saturday's game, the Washington Commanders planned to use Chase Young for 12-16 snaps as he returned from a year-long injury absence.

Instead, Young played 30 snaps.

"When we got to that point (of 16 snaps), he was still anxious and raring to go," coach Ron Rivera said. "I did tell you, hey, we just want to be smart. We'll play a few more.

"He kept saying, 'Coach, I'm in great shape.'"

Rivera said that bodes well going into a crucial game this week against the Cleveland Browns, and that the team would likely increase Young's workload as long as he's able to handle it.

While it was good news on Young, it remained no news on the quarterback during Rivera's Tuesday chat with reporters.

The team returned on Tuesday after a short Christmas break, but won't have its first practice until Wednesday.

Rivera said that's when he'll reveal his choice for quarterback entering the season's final two weeks, choosing between Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke. Rivera has been careful not to tip his hand, but the outside expectation is that Wentz will get the nod.

"There's a few guys that I want to make sure I tough base with and get an opportunity to sit down and talk to more (before an announcement)," the coach said.

He also revealed that running back Antonio Gibson suffered a "sprain" during Saturday's game, and would continue to be monitored. He did not elaborate on the body part sprained, noting that injury updates don't have to be filed until Wednesday.

Gibson has been the team's kick returner, but was replaced by Dax Milne in the second half of Saturday's game.

Washington finishes the season with back-to-back home games against the Browns and the Cowboys. If they win both games, the Commanders are assured of a playoff spot.

Washington can even lock its playoff spot in on Sunday if it wins and the Seahawks, Lions and Packers all lose.

Having Young for those games will provide a lift for a defense that has carried the Commanders all season.

Rivera said Young's clean bill of health after his first start since injuring his knee means that he can play more consecutive snaps against Cleveland.

"He's high-energy," Rivera said. "When things are going well, and he's doing the things he's capable of, he can be a high-impact kind of guy.

"I think people will start to pay attention to him a little bit more, as well, and I think that will help offset some of the stuff that Montez (Sweat) has been having to deal with all season."