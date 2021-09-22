Chase Young, Washington's defense not lacking for confidence as they aim to improve on early showings

ASHBURN - Nine times during last week's game, the Washington Football Team used an unorthodox defensive arrangement.

Instead of the traditional 4-3 or 3-4 alignment, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio sent out a 5-1, putting in five defensive linemen, one linebacker, and five defensive backs.

The move helped put Washington's best players on the field, but ultimately the unit still struggled in a win over the New York Giants.

"I love that people hold us to a high standard, because we hold ourselves to a high standard," defensive end Chase Young said. "But you know, we're really not even paying attention to the noise. We're just going to keep working. And when we start playing good defense, then they're going to love us again, you know what I'm saying? That's why we're not really worried about the outside."

One reason for optimism is confidence that the team's two rookie contributors are coming along quickly.

Linebacker Jamin Davis and cornerback Benjamin St-Juste have made their share of mistakes, but coaches also see players who are starting to put the pieces together and make the tough transition from college to the NFL.

St-Juste said the team's older defensive backs have helped him along.