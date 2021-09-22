Chase Young, Washington's defense not lacking for confidence as they aim to improve on early showings

ASHBURN - Nine times during last week's game, the Washington Football Team used an unorthodox defensive arrangement.
Instead of the traditional 4-3 or 3-4 alignment, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio sent out a 5-1, putting in five defensive linemen, one linebacker, and five defensive backs.
The move helped put Washington's best players on the field, but ultimately the unit still struggled in a win over the New York Giants.
"I love that people hold us to a high standard, because we hold ourselves to a high standard," defensive end Chase Young said. "But you know, we're really not even paying attention to the noise. We're just going to keep working. And when we start playing good defense, then they're going to love us again, you know what I'm saying? That's why we're not really worried about the outside."
One reason for optimism is confidence that the team's two rookie contributors are coming along quickly.
Linebacker Jamin Davis and cornerback Benjamin St-Juste have made their share of mistakes, but coaches also see players who are starting to put the pieces together and make the tough transition from college to the NFL.
St-Juste said the team's older defensive backs have helped him along.
"The veterans have been very supportive of my goals and my progression," he said. "They understand it's a process. I can't just come out Week 1 and Week 2 and be the best DB. Every week I'm going to get better at whatever I need to work on, and towards mid-season, the end of the season, I'm probably going to be one of the top corners."
Linebacker may be the most pressing need at the moment, particularly given Washington's inability to stop Giants quarterback Daniel Jones from running the ball.
Davis has been used sparingly, but the team's other starters, Cole Holcomb and Jon Bostic, have also struggled to make an impact.
Davis noted that he "got put on my butt a few times" early, but isn't lacking for confidence.
"You'll know my kind of football when we get to it," he said. "Just playing fast and being where I need to be. Always being around the ball and just getting a feel for myself and being in coverage. Honestly, just playing with my hair on fire."
Coach Ron Rivera said Davis is in a totally different system with different responsibilities than he had in college at Kentucky, and feels that the rookie "took a step" in Week 2, which he lauded.
Ultimately, though, the team wants to see its superstars on the line make a difference.
Jonathan Allen and Montez Sweat have had highlight plays so far, but Young has struggled to generate those, noting that teams are sending an extra player, a "chipper," to give him extra attention.
"The numbers are gonna come," said Young, who has no sacks. "Numbers are going to be there. I ain't tripping over that. Right now our biggest focus as a defense is just for everybody to do their individual job, and then at the end of the day it will all come together."
Del Rio was dismissive of the thought that Young has been anything other than an asset to the team so far.
"I think to even refer to the social media 'experts' would be a bad idea," Del Rio said. "I like the way our guys are working at their trade. I think Chase, in particular, is an excellent football player."
