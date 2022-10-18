Chase Young's return to Commanders delayed; William Jackson III denies demanding trade

ASHBURN — Washington cornerback William Jackson III will sit out Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, but denied on Tuesday that he demanded a trade.

Jackson, the team’s second highest-paid player, was brought in from Cincinnati last year, but has struggled to make plays in the Commanders’ system.

He was benched mid-game two weeks ago, and said after that it was because of a back injury, while coach Ron Rivera said only that Jackson was benched.

Asked Tuesday if Jackson would return to the lineup if he was healthy, Rivera replied, “We’ll see. That’s to be determined.”

Before Thursday’s game against Chicago, NFL Network reported that Jackson had asked for a trade to a different team.

“I never said that,” Jackson said Tuesday. “I never said, ‘I want out.’ I love my teammates, I love being around the guys. People are going to write what they want to write. I just sit back and do my job.

“People want a story, so what can I say?”

Jackson acknowledged that it’s been tough to transition from Cincinnati’s man-to-man defense, where every cornerback covers a specific receiver, to Washington’s zone scheme, where players defend an area of the field.

“It’s been adversity, for sure,” he said. “But that’s a part of the game. I was asked to do different things. I’m just trying to get accustomed with the zone, still getting that together. It’s coming together slowly but surely, and I’m just ready to move forward with this injury.”

Jackson was replaced by second-year player Benjamin St.-Juste, who has used his length to disrupt passes, and defended the Bears’ final play on Thursday to seal victory for Washington.

Young to remain on injured reserve: Defensive end Chase Young won’t make his season debut this weekend.

Young, who tore his ACL last season, appeared a few weeks ago to be on the verge of returning to the lineup. Before each of the last two games, he has done a full warmup with the rest of the team.

But Young remains on injured reserve, and will be there for the rest of the week.

He is scheduled to meet with Dr. James Andrews later this week, to evaluate his progress, and the team will decide at that point whether to bring him back for practice on Monday.

Tuesday’s practice was an intense one for other injured players, according to Rivera.

The workout, which isn’t normally scheduled but was added because of the long weekend after the Thursday game, was an opportunity for Sam Cosmi, Logan Thomas and Jahan Dotson to see where they were at.

“We’ll see how they are tomorrow morning, that’ll probably give us a better indicator,” Rivera said.