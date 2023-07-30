Richmond Raceway had never been Chris Buescher’s favorite racetrack before Sunday afternoon.

Fourteen Cup starts, no laps led, one top-10 finish.

“A track that I would have told you to fill with dirt and build apartment complexes on just two or three years ago,” Buescher told Fox Sports.

All that changed during a dominant Sunday drive in the Cook Out 400.

Buescher led 88 laps and won a three-lap shootout with former Chesterfield resident Denny Hamlin for his first NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season.

“I won’t sit here and say Richmond is my favorite track right now, because it doesn’t turn around quite that quick,” Buescher quipped, responding to his previous comments. “It’s going to take a little bit more yet.

“I surely have come a long way here, and I’m definitely not trying to sink (the racetrack) into the Atlantic.”

Buescher was particularly strong in the waning laps, leading 53 of the final 54 circuits. His third career victory locked him into the playoffs, allowing him to avoid all the bubble talk that will dominate the sport over the final four weeks of the regular season.

“(This win) means we don’t have to talk about points any more. I love that,” Buescher explained with a smile. “I’ve been fairly vocal for myself especially, not one to shout, but I hate points racing. I’ve always hated points racing.”

Daniel Suarez’s spin brought out the final caution with 10 laps remaining, wiping out Buescher’s six-second lead and allowing Hamlin a shot for his second consecutive victory.

Buescher restarted on the inside. Hamlin charged to Buescher’s door entering Turn 1 with two laps left but locked up his left-front tire. Hamlin settled for second ahead of Kyle Busch, Joey Logano and Ryan Preece.

“I’m really jealous over that wooden Virginia (winner’s) trophy,” Hamlin explained on pit road after the race. “They used to have those back in the day, and I saw it in the driver meeting. And I wanted it.

“I’m staring at it right now,” Hamlin added as he glanced at victory lane during Buescher’s celebration. “I just want it so bad.”

Hamlin’s win a week earlier at Pocono Raceway was the 50th of his career and dominated most of the conversation in NASCAR this week. Drivers debated whether Hamlin went too far with his late move that resulted in Kyle Larson’s Chevrolet slapping the wall.

For anyone who thought the win might have quieted Hamlin’s competitive drive, think again.

“I don’t care about people not liking it,” said Hamlin, who was serenaded by a chorus of boos at his home track Sunday. “I’d rather be right there in that victory lane right now. And if I could have gotten next to Chris Buescher, I would have been just as aggressive. ... And he would be the same aggressive level with (me), so it’s all good on my end.

“You know, we got a second lease of life to try to get a shot at it, but the best car won and the best driver won today.”

Buescher’s teammate and team co-owner Brad Keselowski led a race-high 102 laps, but a slow green-flag pit stop on Lap 286 handed the lead to Buescher.

Keselowski finished sixth, with Martin Truex Jr., Aric Almirola, Austin Dillon and Kevin Harvick rounding out the top 10.

“We wanted to finish one-two, that’s the ultimate goal, but we still had a heckuva day,’’ said Keselowski, who collected his third stage win of the season.

The 23XI Racing team Hamlin co-owns with NBA legend Michael Jordan dominated the first half of the race.

Bubba Wallace led 80 laps — his most in a single Cup race — but a slow tire change on a green-flag pit stop on Lap 175 dropped him out of contention. He finished 12th.

Teammate Tyler Reddick got flagged for violating the commitment line coming to pit road for a green-flag stop, relegating him from running in the top three to trying to avoid going a lap down. He led 81 laps early – every lap of Stage 1 — but finished 16th.

Every car in the 36-car field finished the race, the first time the full field was running at the end since 2018.