City plan makes it clear: ballpark would be anchor of redevelopment project Diamond District

The city’s Tuesday release of a 163-page Request for Interest invites development teams to participate in the redevelopment of North Arthur Ashe Boulevard, and clearly sends the message that the new ballpark will be the anchor of the Diamond District project.

There are retail, residential, and commercial components, but all are connected in various ways to the stadium centerpiece that will be shared by the Richmond Flying Squirrels, VCU, and other events such as high-school baseball and concerts, according to the report.

The 67 acres identified for redevelopment, pending a secured funding plan and City Council approval, will be known as the Diamond District despite the fact that The Diamond, Richmond’s baseball stadium since 1985, will be demolished as part of the plan.

The city’s Request for Interest report offered detailed information about the new ballpark previously unreleased, such as its capacity (10,000, with 8,000 fixed seats), a timetable (available for the 2025 season), 20 private suites, 500 club seats, the potential cost of $80 million (goal seems to be 60% public funds and 40% private), and location (just south of The Diamond on Arthur Ashe Boulevard).