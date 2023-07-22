"Way to put that fire out."

The message to Southside native and former major league reliever Cla Meredith came from then-Baltimore Orioles bench coach Terry Crowley.

Meredith — a sinker-ball, right-handed pitcher with a low three-quarters delivery who always exceled under pressure in his six-year big league career — had just helped the Os beat the Boston Red Sox by working out of a tense late-game jam.

The Meadowbrook High and VCU baseball alum put out plenty of comparable fires in his time with the Orioles, Red Sox and San Diego Padres.

And he's always remembered the encouragement from Crowley, because it proved prophetic for the now-father of three who at the time had yet to realize his boyhood dream of fighting real fires.

"As far back as I can remember, chasing Chesterfield Engine 3 or Engine 11 down my road any chance that I got," Meredith said of his lifelong dream to follow in the footsteps of his uncles and family friends as a firefighter.

"When I kind of look back, if anything, the whole baseball thing just got in the way of what I really wanted to do, which is this for a living. As long as I can remember, this is the only thing I really wanted to do.

“Don’t get me wrong, I loved baseball. But anybody that knew me knew that I wanted to be a fireman.”

They'll remember how you treated them

Meredith, 40, has worked with the Henrico Division of Fire at Fire Station 12 for the past eight years. A 2010 injury to this throwing arm forced Meredith to abruptly walk away from baseball around 27 years old.

He underwent Tommy John elbow surgery, and tried to return to the mound. But he was never able to regain the form that had earned him a formidable reputation as a lock-down option in late-game pinches.

After a period of "spiraling" and searching for a new purpose, he finished his degree at VCU before getting hired for his dream job in Chesterfield County and soon after moving his career to Henrico.

He recalls fondly the first celebratory outing with his family after achieving the dream. Meredith took his wife, Natalie, and three children, Addy, Harper and Wally, to The Diamond, a field he knows perhaps better than any player who's ever graced its confines.

“It was surreal, because I’m in a ballpark that I played so many games at in college and also professionally," Meredith said with a nostalgic smile and shake of his head, sitting at a desk on Thursday morning in a side room of the fire station also known as West End Manor, which opened in 1975 and was renovated in 2011.

"I watched so many games as a kid when the (Richmond) Braves were there. So I’m in this environment, I’d just graduated and learned that I was going to get an opportunity to fulfill my dream, which was to be a fireman. And it was this huge weight off of my shoulders. I’m sitting there with my kids and my wife, and the beer had never tasted so good."

Similarities between being a Major League Baseball player and firefighter abound, Meredith said. The camaraderie and clubhouse feel. The immense amount of trust one must work so hard to earn. The gratifying feeling of coming up big in high-leverage situations.

But as it was in his playing career, everything is secondary to the personal connections. Meredith often reminisces about his high school days at Meadowbrook with shift-mate Steve Traylor, his teammate with the Monarchs.

Little in life is more important to Meredith than the way people remember him as a human being.

That intrinsic altruism comes from an upbringing he's forever grateful for.

“I was raised well. Close-knit family, three older sisters (Rachel, Tara and Katie). Mom (Janice) and dad (Cla Meredith Jr.) were Chesterfield County school teachers," he said.

"They did a good job.”

He played with everybody from Hall of Famers to teammates who had but a cup of coffee at the big league level.

Today, he doesn't care how good any of them were. He only remembers how they treated him and other peers. He doesn't even really care how good he was himself.

"The family aspect is really what means the most to me. In a nutshell, this firehouse and that crew over there is really what I come to work for every day," Meredith said after taking photos with the crew he's come to think of as brothers and sisters.

“People will forget about how good you were, or they’ll stop caring. But they’ll remember how you treated them.

“I care more about the type of teammate I am and treating people the right way when you’re going about your daily business, knowing people trust and respect you, and you give the same respect back. That’s what I care about.”

There's really no better feeling

Meredith is not sure if it was the simplicity of lights and sirens or just the common boyhood affinity for trucks, but those Chesterfield-area firetrucks he chased as a little kid took hold of his imagination and never let go.

Though he's always cognizant of the strife fires cause to those afflicted by them, there's little that he loves more than the call to action.

Sitting in a bullpen waiting for the phone to ring was much more predictable. He could read game script and, most of the time, tell when his number was about to be called.

But you never know when that tone will ring throughout the firehouse. During the Thursday morning interview, he would periodically pause and perk his ears up whenever a message came across the station's sound system.

“We want to do that, we want to get an opportunity to do our job. That’s what we look forward to, that rush of adrenaline," Meredith said.

"Still to this day there’s nothing cooler than driving a 100-foot ladder truck down Broad Street in the middle of traffic. It’s a pretty empowering feeling. It takes you back, makes you young again.”

The trust to provide life-saving aid in such a circumstance is something Meredith has always coveted and never taken lightly. He remembers feeling an immense amount of pride on nights early in his career when lieutenants and captains gave him the reigns on the ladder truck he's now in charge of.

At the time, he felt like a rookie again, waiting for the game to slow down around him. That same trust harkens back to his playing days, when the lofty likes of legendary managers Bruce Bochy, Terry Francona and other household names made clear to Meredith that he'd earned their confidence.

“When I earned Bruce Bochy’s trust … What that did for my career was invaluable," Meredith said.

"It’s very similar here, when you know you’ve earned the trust and respect of your teammates. There’s really no better feeling.”

You never know how close you are

The first watershed moment of trust that Meredith points to in his career came not long after he was drafted in June of 2004. After spending the summer at different levels of Single-A, he was assigned to Double-A Portland the following year after impressing in spring training with the Red Sox.

At a home game toward the end of April, he got called into the manager's office. Greeting the young reliever was some of the top brass in Boston, in addition to pitching coach Al Nipper, for whom Meredith held had a great deal of respect.

The conversation took him off guard. They asked Meredith, who relied heavily on his sinker and never thought much of his off-speed pitches, what his favorite secondary pitch was between his changeup and slider. He answered the ladder, and was sent on his way.

As Meredith, 21 at the time, was leaving, Nipper looked at him and said: "You never know how close you are."

The next day, Meredith was informed he'd been called up to Triple-A Pawtucket. There, he pitched one game, before the phone rang when he was sitting in the bullpen on an afternoon in Syracuse.

Meredith was told to come down to the clubhouse and bring his glove. As he departed, an older pitcher gave him a knowing look and said:

“You got all your stuff? Because I don’t think you’re coming back, good luck in the big leagues.”

Sure enough, Meredith was off to Boston. His big league career had started at 21 years old as abruptly as it would eventually end at 27.

“That’s what (Nipper) was talking about," Meredith said. "You never know how close you are.”

Meredith is now a part-owner of Richmond Baseball Academy West, and has nurtured some of the area's top young talent, like first team All-Metro honorees Michael Lewis (Steward) and Caelan Funk (Mills Godwin).

Lewis, Funk and All-Metro player of the year Nolan Williamson (Hanover) were among the youngsters Meredith imparted his wisdom to a few weeks ago at the Virginia Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Game.

His main teaching point?

You never know how close you are -- to achieving your dreams, or seeing them pass you by.

“That was my main teaching point to them, you’ve got to live in the moment," Meredith said, speaking from the fire station that has become like the playing field for his own boyhood dreams.

"You want to dream, you want to look forward to things, you want to have things to motivate you. But at the same time you don’t know how close you are to achieving them or having them taken away.

“I’m blessed, I’m a fortunate and lucky dude. To have this, to have my family, to have the opportunity to play ball.”

