As a third-generation Virginia horseman and former leader of the state’s racing commission and the Breeders’ Cup, D.G. Van Clief Jr., grasps more than most the magnitude of Aug. 12 at Colonial Downs.

Promoted as a “Festival of Racing,” the card includes two Grade 1 races, the Arlington Million and Beverly D. Stakes, plus the Grade 2 Secretariat Stakes, each contested on the track’s signature turf course. The Beverly D. is a win-and-you’re-in qualifier for the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf.

“To me, it’s a huge deal,” Van Clief said, “especially if put it in the context of Colonial Downs’ recent history.”

Opened in 1997 for thoroughbred racing and essentially shuttered in 2014, the New Kent County track reopened under new management in 2019, thanks in large measure to the Virginia Equine Alliance, a non-profit group that combined the efforts of several racing constituencies. Moreover, state legislators provided an economic engine by approving off-track video wagering on historical races.

The track’s modest revival gathered additional steam in November, when Churchill Downs, home to the Kentucky Derby, took over management and ownership.

“Now you have one of the biggest, oldest and most effective race-track managers in the world owning Colonial Downs,” Van Clief said.

Turf racing has attraction from start

Churchill Downs also owned Arlington Park, a renowned track in suburban Chicago that annually staged the Arlington Million, Secretariat and Beverly D. But Churchill officials closed the facility in 2021, sold the land to the NFL’s Chicago Bears and moved those three races to their home track in Kentucky for 2022.

When Churchill Downs acquired Colonial Downs, the latter became a natural location for the 1¼-mile Arlington Million, Secretariat (1 mile, $500,000) and Beverly D (1 3/16 miles, $500,000). That’s how good Colonial Downs’ turf course, named after 1973 Triple Crown champion and Virginia bred Secretariat, is.

Indeed, turf racing has been Colonial Downs’ calling card since its inception. Original management was searching for a niche to distinguish the new enterprise, and they employed Joe King, the New York Racing Association’s track superintendent for 25 years, to construct a world-class turf course.

Van Clief hails Colonial Downs and Woodbine in Toronto as North America’s leading turf venues.

“I think it was a logical move,” Van Clief said of Churchill relocating the marquee races to Virginia, “because it brings an immediate elevation of Colonial Downs as a first-class thoroughbred track, and that’s in Churchill Downs’ interest as the owner.

“But to me the real reason those races are such a great fit is because of the Secretariat turf course.”

Van Clief served as Breeders’ Cup president from 1996-2006 and oversaw promotional campaigns such as a Road to the Breeders’ Cup series of races. But nothing resonated with horsemen and fans like the Challenge Series, which launched in 2008.

“I wish I could take credit for something as workable and logical as the win and you’re in program,” said Van Clief, a Charlottesville-area resident. “... I’m a little embarrassed to say we worked on it for years and never quite got it right and my successors got it right quite quickly.”

The Challenge Series has blossomed and this year features 80 races in 12 countries. They funnel into the 14 Breeders’ Cup World Championship races Nov. 3-4 at Santa Anita near Los Angeles.

Challenge Series winners receive complimentary Breeders’ Cup entry — a savings of $60,000 for the Beverly D. victor — plus travel allowances of $10,000 for North American thoroughbreds and $40,000 for those shipping from overseas.

'We’re a global championship'

More than 600 Challenge Series horses have advanced to the Breeders’ Cup, and 82 have won, including seven last year. Breeders’ Cup officials regionalize the 41 domestic Challenge Series events, and Virginia’s rich equine heritage represents a new and appealing market.

“We view (coming to Virginia) as historic,” said John Keitt, the Breeders’ Cup executive vice president and chief operating officer. “... Our win-in-and-you’re-in is such an important part of what we do. “We’re a global championship and it’s a global industry and it keeps us in front of race fans and our participants on a regular basis. ... It’s not just having the two days in November.”

Keitt joined the Breeders’ Cup team in 2020 just before the pandemic — suboptimal timing, to say the least — and credits Dora Delgado, executive VP and chief racing officer, with the Challenge Series’ growth and innovations.

This year marks the 40th running of the Breeders’ Cup, and the event has expanded from seven races in one day to 14 in two, with total purses of $31 million. The 1¼-mile Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf, for 3-year-olds and up, carries a $2 million purse.

Those lucrative purses and the Challenge Series races in Europe, South America and Asia assure the Breeders’ Cup an Olympics-like flavor befitting a world championship. In Italian, a 5-year-old mare bred in England, is the leading international nominee for the Beverly D.

It’s times like these when Van Clief wonders what his late father and grandmother would think. As a state representative from 1968-73, Daniel Van Clief, an Albemarle County breeder, chaired the first commission to study the feasibility of pari-mutuel racing in Virginia. His mother bred 1947 Kentucky Derby champion Jet Pilot.

“It’s an amazing comeback,” Van Clief said, “sort of a rise from the ashes. We could only have dreamed in 2014 that Virginia racing would be where it is today. ... It’s really wonderful to see the linkage now occur between Colonial Downs and the Breeders’ Cup.”

Photo gallery: Colonial Downs through the years