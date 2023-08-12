A 3,800-pound bronze statue of the famed Virginia-born thoroughbred Secretariat will be gracing Colonial Downs Racetrack Saturday as the New Kent County course hosts the Arlington Million, Beverly D. and Secretariat Stakes for the first time.

It’s being billed as the “Biggest day in Virginia horse racing history” and is expected to attract some of the industry’s top horses and trainers.

“It’s a perfect fit to have the statue come here, especially for this weekend, and it’s going to be on site all month until Virginia Derby Day” on Sept. 9, said Director of Racing Operations Frank Hopf.

The 11.5-foot-tall “Secretariat Racing Into History” was unveiled in April during a ceremony in Ashland, where the iconic equine has deep ties. Secretariat’s breeder Christopher Chenery grew up there and attended Randolph-Macon College before founding Meadow Stable in Doswell, where the horse was born in 1970.

Chenery’s granddaughter, Kate Chenery Tweedy, traveled with the statue to the Triple Crown races — Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby, Pimlico Racecourse for the Preakness and Belmont Park for the Belmont Stakes — that Secretariat won a half-century ago this month. Tweedy, whose mother also owned Secretariat, also raised money to have the statue placed permanently in Ashland.

“It’s been a labor of love,” Tweedy said. “I know my grandfather would be so thrilled and excited and so would mom because she dedicated her life to keeping his legacy alive.”

The grand slam of grass

Officials are expecting high interest for the day of racing Saturday, held for the first time since the track’s previous parent company was acquired by Churchill Downs Inc., owner of the Kentucky Derby. The $2.5 billion transaction, which included various other tracks and gambling businesses, was announced in February 2022.

The races scheduled on Saturday until 2021 were staged at Arlington Park, the racecourse in northern Illinois that’s being developed into a new stadium site for the Chicago Bears. Churchill Downs hosted the 2022 editions.

The Arlington Million card is drawn! Here's a quick look at the field of 11 with @kaitlinefree and @BeemieAwards ! pic.twitter.com/L0q0WgjcCC — Colonial Downs Racetrack (@ColonialDowns) August 9, 2023

“They had a tremendous amount of history and a lot of production and things that went behind the scenes there,” Hopf said. “So obviously it being the first time here at Colonial Downs and for people like myself here, it’s been a lot of work.”

Said Hopf: “Having the ability to have that type of caliber race, it’s very rare.”

The Secretariat Stakes dates to 1974, while the Arlington Million was launched in 1981 and is known for attracting the industry’s best turf runners.

The Beverly D. Stakes, first run in 1987, is part of the Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series. The winner earns automatic entry into November’s Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf at Santa Anita Park near Los Angeles.

Combined purses for the three races are $2 million.

Despite the high stakes, Hopf said his main focus is to treat Saturday like a normal race day, the only difference being the larger crowd.

“From the operation side, it’s racing as usual,” he said. “It’s kind of like professional sports when in regular-season game to a playoff game, it’s the same operation, but a lot more exciting.”

Other special events planned

The Secretariat statue is one of various special activities planned at the track for “The Festival of Racing.” The list includes a military flyover, honor guard, musical performances, pony rides, petting zoo and photo booth.

“We’re trying to add experiences, not just to this day but for the season,” Hopf said.

When planning out the logistics of the races, Hopf has to keep in mind to provide a good experience not just for the fans, but for the horsemen, horses, and everyone else visiting.

“It’s been a lot of planning trying to work out the logistics of the structure of the facility and how we accommodate and provide excellent customer service,” he said.

For the horses and horsemen travelling to Colonial Downs, a stable with bedding and everything they need is provided in order for the horse to relax after travelling. And for the international horses, there are more specific accommodations needed in order to protect them so they can return to Europe and to protect the North American horses as well.

“This race has always been known for international horses that participate,” he said. “So that also requires some additional items that we have to do from a security standpoint and with working with the” U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Hopf said there were ringing phones and staffers checking in horses.

He shared his excitement for the opportunity of being part of the stakes, seeing high-level horses race and taking his photo with the statue, too.

“It’s busy. I was talking to some people and I could hear the phone constantly ringing, so that’s always a good sign,” Hopf said.

If you go What: The Festival of Racing Where: Colonial Downs, 10515 Colonial Downs Parkway, New Kent When: Gates open at noon Saturday

PHOTOS: Celebrating the 50-year anniversary of Secretariat's Triple Crown