Colts bench Matt Ryan ahead of game against Commanders

The Washington Commanders are one game away from .500, and Sunday's matchup against Indianapolis is now more interesting.

The Colts announced they are benching starting quarterback Matt Ryan, and will give former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger his first NFL start this week.

The game was supposed to match Ryan against the quarterback Indianapolis spurned during the offseason, Carson Wentz, but with Wentz injured and Ryan now benched, it'll be Ehlinger against Taylor Heinicke.

Heinicke struggled in the first half Sunday against the Packers, but picked up the pace late, including a beauty of a touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin that the star receiver described as "probably our best rep that we've had since we've been together."

Now he'll have what appears to be a winnable opportunity in front of him.

Washington coach Ron Rivera had no interest in diving into a potential quarterback controversy during a Monday chat with reporters, instead noting that Wentz will be on injured reserve for three more games, so there's plenty of time for things to play out.

"I think this is about playing one game at a time, focusing on one game at a time and when we get to that position, then I'll deal with it," the coach said.

It was a rough offseason for teams who made moves in the quarterback market, with Ryan out in Indy, Baker Mayfield out in Carolina, Wentz struggling before his injury in Washington, and Russell Wilson failing to produce in Denver.

Unlike Washington, though, Indianapolis will go with the unproven young talent (Ehlinger) over its experienced backup (Nick Foles). Given the same choice last week, Rivera tabbed Heinicke over rookie Sam Howell.

Ehlinger will present a very different challenge for the Washington defense than Ryan would have.

His only NFL experience is three kneel-down plays and a wealth of preseason time.

During those preseason snaps, he has scrambled on more than 15% of his snaps, a rate even higher than Kyler Murray.

There's also the chance, though it appears to be a remote one, that Chase Young returns for Sunday's game. Young could return to practice on Wednesday - the team is able to delay the decision because Rivera gave the team a "victory Monday" and canceled a scheduled workout after the win over the Packers.

When they get back to work, it'll be with Heinicke under center. Rivera lauded Heinicke's performance Monday, but was clear it took strong showings in all three phases of the game to beat the Packers.

It was the first time this year the defense hasn't allowed a "big play" of 40 or more yards, and Washington was able to accomplish it with hardly any blitzing, which has always been the goal of assembling a stout defensive line.

"You saw flashes in the first few weeks, and it was just like, hey, if we eliminate that stuff, if we eliminate the (big plays)," linebacker Cole Holcomb said. "If you aren't giving them gifts and they make big plays, hey, they get paid too. We can live with things like that. But we were upset with — quit giving them stuff. Giving them these free yards and stuff like that. So we've really taken that to the next level."

Rivera also noted that much-maligned linebacker Jamin Davis has been solid the last few weeks, giving the team one less headache when matching up players.

Davis and cornerback Benjamin St.-Juste are second-year players who have taken a step forward.

Those steps mirror Rivera's teams as a whole during his NFL career. He's never been a fast starter, but Rivera-coached teams almost always have winning records in November and December.

Sunday's matchup is still on the October side of the ledger, but with the news of the switch to Ehlinger, if Washington is going to make a move this season, this would appear to be a prime opportunity.