Colts owner becomes first to publicly advocate for Dan Snyder's removal as Washington owner

ASHBURN — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay became the first NFL owner to publicly advocate for the removal of Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, calling allegations against Snyder "gravely concerning."

Irsay made the comments to reporters at a meeting of owners in New York, ahead of a closed-door discussion about the Snyders that is expected to take place late Tuesday evening.

"It's a difficult situation," Irsay said. "I believe that there's merit to remove him as owner of the Redskins (the team's old name)."

Irsay said he wants to wait for the NFL to finish its second investigation into sexual harassment before discussing Snyder's removal, which would take a vote of 24 owners, but he believes it could happen as soon at the league's next major gathering in the spring.

The team released a statement calling Irsay's comments "highly inappropriate."

The spokesperson wrote: "We are confident that, when he has an opportunity to see the actual evidence in this case, Mr. Irsay will conclude that there is no reason for the Snyders to consider selling the franchise. And they won't."

Per Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, Irsay's full comments touched on the importance of sending a message by removing Snyder, who is under a reported five concurrent investigations into sexual misconduct and financial misdealings, as well as a lawsuit brought by fans after a railing fell last year at the team's stadium.

"It's a regrettable situation," Irsay said. "It pains me to see it. The founders of this league taught me you have to protect the game and protect what we're about."

He added: "We have to look at the investigation and see the finality of certain things that have happened, because there have been a lot of different things that have happened. But you can't shy away from the fact. It's an unfortunate situation, but I believe it's in the best interest of the National Football League that we look it squarely in the eye and deal with it. I think America, the world, expects us to as leaders."

National NFL reporters weighed in as well. NFL Network reporter Judy Battista wrote on Twitter: "To be clear, (Irsay) is not the only person who wants Dan Snyder out of the NFL. He is just the first one to say it on the record."

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is expected to address reporters after the meeting concludes Tuesday evening.

Irsay was also unhappy with recent comments attributed to Snyder by ESPN where he referred to the owners' group as a "mafia" where "all the owners hate each other."

"That's not what we're about," Irsay said. "We care a great deal for each other. There's a lot of friendships in this league, and closeness. ... Some of the things I've heard don't represent us at all."