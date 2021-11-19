Coming off a big win, Washington knows it needs another to be taken seriously

Last Sunday's win against the Buccaneers will go down as one of the finest of coach Ron Rivera's tenure in Washington.

But whether it will go down as a turning point in an otherwise forgettable season depends on what happens Sunday in Carolina.

Rivera and the Football Team have experience with launching pads - a win against the unbeaten Steelers last year ultimately produced a late-season run to a division title, and Rivera's late-season success is well documented - when he coached the Panthers, they were the NFL's fifth-best team in December.

"I think the benefit of playing a team like Tampa Bay is it's a nice measuring stick," receiver Terry McLaurin said. "You see what you're capable of if you put in the time throughout the week. If you execute on Sundays, if you play four quarters, you have a chance to win the game, and that's what it's all about."

Sunday's game transformed from sleepy to significant in a hurry.

For quarterback Taylor Heinicke, what initially appeared to be one of his final starts instead bought him more time under center when he led a 10-minute drive to put away the Bucs.

He's had the trust of Rivera all along, who said Heinicke continues to get the nod in part because the team has full faith in him.