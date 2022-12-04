Commanders and Giants tie, setting up a red-hot rematch in two weeks in Washington

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — There were blank stares, then a confused walk to the locker room. A few minutes later, the Washington Commanders players still weren't sure what to do about a game that had ended, but also hadn't.

"Unfinished is a great word," quarterback Taylor Heinicke said.

Officially, the game ended at 4:21 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. The final score: Commanders 20, Giants 20. A tie.

In reality, the battle has just begun.

The two teams meet again at FedEx Field in two weeks, a red-hot rivalry rematch that promises to have major postseason implications. When the NFL announces its television schedule on Monday, it's likely to occupy a prominent spot on the schedule.

After a season of half-full crowds and opposing team takeovers, star pass rusher Jonathan Allen wasted little time getting to the point: The next one matters.

"This game that we're going to play in two weeks is double. So we need Commanders fans to really show up," Allen said. "I'm going to buy (and give away) as many free tickets as I can get - we need everybody there.

"This game could be the season. We need that support. We need the stadium rocking."

The 20-20 tie included another magical moment from Heinicke, who has now led the team to five wins in the seven games since he came off the bench to take over as quarterback.

And yet, his game-saving plays were again contrasted with a handful of mistakes that kept the team from winning the game, and a somber Heinicke took those on his back in his postgame press conference, saying bluntly, "I've got to be better."

That may have been an overly harsh critique given that he was also the reason for the tie, after he led a thrilling drive in the game's final minutes to knot up the score, a fitting result in this World Cup season.

Heinicke enjoys nearly limitless support from many of the team's fans, but significantly less from coach Ron Rivera, who hasn't promised Heinicke he'll be the starter the rest of the season, only that it will be evaluated on a game-by-game basis as Carson Wentz, who the team committed $28 million to this offseason but went 2-4 as quarterback, recovers from a broken finger.

Summing all that up was a tricky task, and in the moments after the confusion of the tie, Rivera didn't have much to offer as he addressed the team.

"I wasn't quite sure what to say," Rivera said of his postgame message. "Kind of a disappointment in some respects. We had some opportunities, from my perspective. We had some chances. We missed on some things."

The defense, which didn't have as strong of a day as usual, still buckled down at crunch time, denying the Giants any scores in the game's final 35 minutes.

Giants kicker Graham Gano later missed a 58-yard field goal for a potential victory, a tough kick on a cold and windy day in the Meadowlands.

Washington is now 7-5-1, the Giants 7-4-1.

After a bye week, the Commanders will face the Giants again, before finishing the season with games against the 49ers, Browns and Cowboys.

But it's the first one that looms the largest.

"It's kind of a weird space right now," running back Antonio Gibson said. "We'll go in and fix what we need to fix, and come out victorious next time."

Allen suggested that the NFL needs to change the rules this offseason to eliminate ties; Heinicke offered that the field goal kickers could have a skills competition, similar to penalty kicks in soccer.

But over the next few weeks the confusion will give way to something different in Washington: Motivation. The Giants are headed to D.C. for the rematch, and the stakes will be huge.

Robinson wears gun control cleats: Sunday was the NFL's annual "My Cause, My Cleats" game, where players can wear custom-made shoes that bring awareness to a charitable cause.

Running back Brian Robinson Jr., who was shot outside a D.C. restaurant in broad daylight in August, wore cleats that read: "END GUN VIOLENCE."

He is planning to auction them off, with the proceeds going to "Everytown for Gun Safety."

Robinson said after his experience, he hopes to become an advocate for common-sense gun reform.

"There's a lot of gun violence in the world," he said. "We all know that. It's a little bit more personal with me being a victim, my situation and how random it was.

"That's a problem that's going on over the world today. With my platform, I want to do as much as I can and help that cause and try to do the things needed to make the changes to help our community.

"I will continue to push that out, push that energy out."

Robinson said after the season ends, he'll look to further educate himself and learn how he can contribute to the cause.