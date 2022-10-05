Commanders' attorney, a former Va. representative, spells out team objections to House investigation in letter

ASHBURN — The law firm representing the Washington Commanders went on the offensive Wednesday with a 9-page letter to the House Oversight Committee raising numerous "concerns" with the committee's work and process.

The letter, obtained by The Times-Dispatch and sent to Rep. Carolyn Maloney, the committee chair, was written by former Virginia Rep. Tom Davis, who now works for Holland & Knight.

Davis chaired the Oversight Committee from 2003-2007. In the letter, he objected to the manner in which the current committee has handled the investigation into alleged sexual misconduct within the franchise.

He wrote: "From the beginning, the Committee set out with a singular purpose—to destroy (team owner) Dan Snyder and his family and attempt, with deception, innuendo, and half-truths, to drive him from the National Football League. This investigation reeks of the lowest form of politics and its only purpose is personal destruction.

"Rather than seeking the truth, the Committee has ignored exculpatory evidence and buried favorable witnesses. And this Committee has embraced individuals whose lack of integrity and decency would under normal circumstances universally prohibit them from ever being relied on by a Congressional committee."

The letter is co-signed by Stuart Nash and John Brownlee, who are listed as the co-chairs of Holland & Knight's "White Collar Defense and Investigations Team" on the firm's website.

Davis wrote that "in the course of the investigation, the Committee has not requested a single document from the Commanders, other than some ad hoc requests during the deposition of Mr. Snyder."

The letter comes three days after Snyder made his first public appearance of the season, chatting with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before Sunday's game in Dallas. (Snyder has attended all Commanders games, according to the team.)

Davis spelled out four specific objections in the letter to Maloney.

First, he said the committee has ignored evidence of a cultural turnaround at the team under its current leadership, including positive reports from Vestry Laight, a consulting firm that surveys employees on a semi-annual basis.

He added that no current employee of the organization has been interviewed about the turnaround.

Secondly, he said the investigation has relied on "the same people who were responsible for the toxic workplace culture - and has given them a platform to settle old scores."

He mentions four former employees who have testified — Jason Friedman, Melanie Coburn, David Pauken and Bruce Allen — and makes the argument as to why each was unfit to testify.

Allen served as the team president during the time period most of the alleged activity occured.

"It is widely acknowledged that the single most significant step the Team took to remedy its toxic workplace was to rid itself of Mr. Allen," Davis wrote. "The fraternity-house culture that Mr. Allen instilled in the Commanders organization is the principal reason that the Commanders came under investigation in the first place."

The letter's third point casts doubt on unsworn testimony provided by former cheerleader Tiffani Johnson at a House roundtable during the investigation.

Among other critiques, the letter notes that three sworn witnesses, Allen, Pauken, and Brian Lafemina, all of whom were team executives, testified that "they never witnessed Mr. Snyder sexually harass or assault anyone."

The fourth point seeks to refute the committee's allegation that Snyder conducted a "shadow investigation," which it supported in part by releasing a redacted PowerPoint document allegedly showing Snyder gathering information on various accusers.

The letter calls for the full release of the unredacted document, and adds that it was unrelated to the Beth Wilkinson report on sexual misconduct, but was compiled as Snyder searched for the source of information that had been leaked during an arbitration battle with his three minority partners. That dispute ultimately ended with Snyder buying out their shares. Davis wrote that the NFL had full knowledge of that investigation.

The committee has yet to release transcripts of its interviews with Snyder or Allen, as well as any final findings it may have made.

Davis, in his letter, alleges that the committee's work "has not been fair, thorough or bipartisan, and it certainly hasn't sought the truth."

He added: "My only hope is that the American people—who are the ultimate judges—will see this investigation for what it is, a politically inspired hatchet job, and begin the process of removing the stain this investigation has placed on the Committee that I so respect and love."

(The full letter can be read here.)