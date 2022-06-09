Commanders bill officially pulled from consideration in Virginia legislature

The Virginia legislature will not consider a stadium bill for the Washington Commanders when it reconvenes to consider the governor’s budget amendments and vetoes.

Its sponsors said Thursday they will leave the bill in its conference committee until the legislative session ends, instead of bringing a final version to the House and Senate for a vote.

Any further action would have to take place in next year's General Assembly with a new bill.

Sen. Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, who sponsored the Senate bill, said he continues to support the project but "it's become clear that there are issues to be resolved."

He noted the Congressional hearings into team owner Dan Snyder and the Attorney General investigation into the team's finances as obstacles that should be resolved before further consideration.

House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, who sponsored legislation in the House, said in an interview, “I totally concur with him.”

“My reason is I’m not sure the numbers work,” Knight said.

He said he had introduced his version of the legislation after meeting with Snyder and his staff about the proposal at the request of House leadership. “I told the leadership that when it comes to big dollars, I tend to be a skeptic.”

Knight said his proposal would have exposed the state to much less revenue loss than the Senate version, but subsequently his concerns about the finances have grown.

“I’m looking at the financial aspects of it and have not been looking at the social aspects of it because I’m more of a numbers guy,” he said.

The Commanders released a statement thanking the legislators for their consideration.

They wrote: “We greatly appreciate the time and effort of bipartisan leaders throughout the Virginia General Assembly in crafting legislation to establish a Football Stadium Authority.

"Given the complexity of this endeavor, coupled with the remarkable economic development opportunity that we believe our new venue project represents, we support the decision of stakeholders in the House of Delegates and the State Senate to more deeply examine this issue.

"We look forward to continued engagement and open dialogue with stakeholders across the Commonwealth to share our vision and hear directly from communities on their economic development objectives and how we can be a trusted, reliable partner to realize those outcomes.”

Comments by defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio on Wednesday were deemed not helpful by the legislators, but ultimately were not seen as the reason for the project's failure.

Del Rio referred to the Jan. 6 insurrection as a "dust-up," and asked why protests that led to property destruction after George Floyd's death weren't being investigated with the same vigor. He later apologized for the choice of words.

Saslaw added in a statement: "Virginia is the largest state, both by population and economic activity, in the country without a major professional sports franchise. A Football Stadium authority will help remedy that and bring positive economic growth to our dynamic Commonwealth.

"However, it's become clear that there are issues to be resolved. Put simply, this bill is not ready and will remain in Conference. I continue to believe that an NFL stadium will benefit Virginia for decades."

Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, laid the blame at Snyder's feet in a tweet.

He wrote: "Only Dan Snyder is reviled and incompetent enough to get a bill personally patroned by two of the most powerful men in the General Assembly, the Senate Majority Leader and the Chair of the House Appropriations Committee, killed."

Maryland’s state government has authorized a $400 million subsidy for development on the current FedEx Field site, but would retain control of that spending and would not authorize it to be used on the stadium itself.