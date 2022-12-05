Commanders' Brian Robinson, who was shot in August, wears gun control message on cleats Sunday

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Sunday was the NFL’s annual “My Cause, My Cleats” game, where players can wear custom-made shoes that bring awareness to a charitable cause.

Running back Brian Robinson Jr., who was shot outside a D.C. restaurant in broad daylight in August, wore cleats that read: “END GUN VIOLENCE.”

He is planning to auction them off, with the proceeds going to “Everytown for Gun Safety.”

Robinson said that after his experience, he hopes to become an advocate for common-sense gun reform.

“There’s a lot of gun violence in the world,” he said. “We all know that. It’s a little bit more personal with me being a victim, my situation and how random it was.

“That’s a problem that’s going on over the world today. With my platform, I want to do as much as I can and help that cause and try to do the things needed to make the changes to help our community.

“I will continue to push that out, push that energy out.”

Robinson said that after the season ends, he’ll look to further educate himself and learn how he can contribute to the cause.

Several of his teammates also wore cleats supporting the cause.