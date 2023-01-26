Commanders cancel Fan Cruise after changes; partner company had an 'F' rating with BBB

The Washington Commanders are canceling their inaugural "Fan Cruise" to the Caribbean, two months before it was supposed to take to the seas.

In a statement released to reporters on Wednesday night, the team blamed the company it partnered with on the cruise, First Class Cruises.

A spokesperson wrote: “Out of deep concern for our fans’ experience, we are in the process of canceling the fan cruise because of significant changes made by First Class Cruises to the original offering, including cruise line, destinations and dates.

"Our fans are our priority, and we are working to ensure we can reward those who signed up with a great experience with our alumni to thank them for their loyalty and commitment to our team and Legends.”

First Class Cruises is a recently-founded company owned by the same people who own First Class Vacations, which has an "F" rating with the Better Business Bureau and a number of customer complaints.

The news was first reported Wednesday night by the Washington Times.

When it was announced in August, the cruise was notable because one of the Washington legends tapped to appear was Fred Smoot, who was punished by the NFL for his involvement in the Minnesota Vikings' "Love Boat" scandal in 2005, when players chartered a party boat and allegedly hired prostitutes.

The initial brochure promised a week-long trip aboard a Royal Caribbean ship.

“As an organization, it is important to us to provide Commanders fans with the best fan experience possible — whether that be at FedExField or across the Caribbean,” Ryan Moreland, the Commanders' Chief Partnership Officer, wrote in a press release at the game. “Having the best fans in football join dozens of players who have shaped the history of this organization in this unforgettable experience is central to our mission of seeking out exciting and impactful partnerships, and we thank First Class Cruises for helping to bring this unique experience to life for our fans.”

Calls to First Class Cruises were not answered, and the company's voicemail box was full.