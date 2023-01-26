Commanders cancel Fan Cruise after changes; partner company had an 'F' rating with BBB

The Washington Commanders are canceling their inaugural "Fan Cruise" to the Caribbean, two months before it was supposed to take to the seas.
In a statement released to reporters on Wednesday night, the team blamed the company it partnered with on the cruise, First Class Cruises.
A spokesperson wrote: “Out of deep concern for our fans’ experience, we are in the process of canceling the fan cruise because of significant changes made by First Class Cruises to the original offering, including cruise line, destinations and dates.
"Our fans are our priority, and we are working to ensure we can reward those who signed up with a great experience with our alumni to thank them for their loyalty and commitment to our team and Legends.”
First Class Cruises is a recently-founded company owned by the same people who own First Class Vacations, which has an "F" rating with the Better Business Bureau and a number of customer complaints.
When it was announced in August, the cruise was notable because one of the Washington legends tapped to appear was Fred Smoot, who was punished by the NFL for his involvement in the Minnesota Vikings' "Love Boat" scandal in 2005, when players chartered a party boat and allegedly hired prostitutes.
The initial brochure promised a week-long trip aboard a Royal Caribbean ship.
“As an organization, it is important to us to provide Commanders fans with the best fan experience possible — whether that be at FedExField or across the Caribbean,” Ryan Moreland, the Commanders' Chief Partnership Officer, wrote in a press release at the game. “Having the best fans in football join dozens of players who have shaped the history of this organization in this unforgettable experience is central to our mission of seeking out exciting and impactful partnerships, and we thank First Class Cruises for helping to bring this unique experience to life for our fans.”
Calls to First Class Cruises were not answered, and the company's voicemail box was full.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) takes the field before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks to make a pass during the first half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) intercepts a pass intended for Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) carries the bal as Washington Commanders cornerback Danny Johnson (36) tries to stop him during the first half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) gets pushed out of bound by Washington Commanders linebacker David Mayo (51) and Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young (99) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas (82) carries the bal during the first half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) makes a pass during the first half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) streaches for the end zone as Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (22) defends during the first half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Washington Commanders Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio takes the field before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Washington Commanders running back Jonathan Williams (41) carries the ball as Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (22) tries to bring him down during the first half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) hands the ball to Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Chase Winovich (69) calls God after sacking Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) watches as Carson Wentz (11) warms up before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Chase Winovich (69) celebrates his sack during the first half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) looks to make a pass during the first half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) gets brought down by Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest (22) and defensive end Chase Young (99) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Washington Commanders running back Jonathan Williams (41) takes the field before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) walks off the field after throwing his third interception during the second half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) looks on along quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) takes the field before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Landover, MD.
