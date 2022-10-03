Commanders coach: 'I understand how important it is to win, but I've got to be realistic with what we have'

Reeling from two tough division losses in a row, Commanders coach Ron Rivera said he understands frustration among fans, but also believes it's "crazy" to think that turning around the Washington franchise will be an easy task.

In an animated call with reporters on Monday, Rivera said he knows fans are unhappy with a 1-3 start after the promise of an improved team behind new quarterback Carson Wentz.

"I understand everybody's frustration," Rivera said. "Especially with how proud this organization is. S---, this organization's got five championships. Are you f------ kidding me?

"I get it. I understand how important it is to win. OK? But I've got to be realistic with what we have and what we're trying to do.

"Now some of it we can improve on as coaches and get better at. And we have to. There is a sense of urgency that these things have to happen. But they're not going to happen until everything's in place and it's ready to happen."

Rivera won the NFC East with a 7-9 record in his first season, and cautioned entering his second season that didn't mean the turnaround had happened already.

Still, he acknowledged that after a 7-10 season with Taylor Heinicke under center, 2022 was going to be an important year to take a step forward, especially with the acquisition of quarterback Carson Wentz.

Instead, Washington has struggled to generate much momentum offensively, leaving fans unhappy with the progress Rivera has shown through three years at the helm.

"I understand the history of what's gone on here for a while, and we're trying to change that, but it's not going to happen overnight - it's not going to be easy," Rivera said. "If anybody thought it was gonna be easy, they're crazy.

"You know, I honestly tried to get that across last season."

He added: "This is going to take time. It's a process. How much time do we have? That's up to you guys ... If we can paint a picture of hope, if we can paint a picture of growth and development, paint a picture of doing things the right way, we've got a chance. And that's what I'm going to preach with our players."

Rivera took over with broad authority throughout the building, though the business side of the operation is now helmed by team president Jason Wright.

Wright was on the field in Dallas pregame on Sunday along with co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder. Dan Snyder drew a number of critical comments online from fans for wearing a blue suit with a white shirt, the colors of the rival Cowboys.

As for the on-the-field issues, Rivera said he thinks injuries on the offensive line have played a big role.

Washington is on its third center, and newly signed right guard Trai Turner missed all of training camp with injuries.

This offseason, Rivera opted not to re-sign guards Brandon Scherff or Ereck Flowers. Starting center Chase Roullier was recovering from a long-term injury and his prognosis for Week 1 was always in question.

"We're on our third center now," Rivera said. "And that's, you know, I mean, s---, we're four weeks into the season. And that's frustrating. Then to lose a player of Jahan's caliber, who's done a lot of good things for you, that's even more frustrating."

Rookie receiver Jahan Dotson is expected to miss the next "week or two" with a hamstring injury, Rivera said. He's been Wentz's favorite target, ahead of star Terry McLaurin, who hasn't yet found his groove with the new quarterback.

Rivera said running back Brian Robinson Jr. will practice this week and will play against Tennessee on Sunday if doctors clear him. Robinson was shot the weekend after the final preseason game.

That shooting was just one in a number of adversities Rivera has faced during his brief time in Washington, a list that includes his own battle with cancer.

His broad authority, though, also opens him up to broad criticism - he's in charge of selecting the players and coaching them, meaning virtually anything that goes wrong ends up on his watch.

That watch is ticking, though Rivera made it clear on Monday he believes it will take more time to truly turn around the franchise.

"I keep getting reminded there is a sense of urgency," the coach said. "Which I don't disagree with."