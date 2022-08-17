Commanders coach Jennifer King took advantage of offseason opportunities to learn, grow

ASHBURN - From her time coaching basketball, Jennifer King knows how big the difference is between assisting and leading.
"Going from an assistant coach to a head coach, that one chair over is a world of difference," she said.
King got to experience the football version of that this offseason. She was the running backs coach for top college prospects at the annual Shrine Bowl, an experience she enjoyed.
"It was special, and kind of unexpected," she said. "To have the opportunity to work with that level of talent and have my own room was really cool.
"Just to kind of learn a new offense - we were with the Colts guys, so we ran a lot of Colts stuff. It was challenging, but it was fun."
King is one of a growing number of women breaking down the gender barriers around the NFL. She is the assistant running backs coach for the Commanders, helping out position coach Randy Jordan.
But her head coach, Ron Rivera, wants her to keep an eye on the future, one that he hopes involves another promotion for her, whether it's in Washington or elsewhere.
"That's what you're hoping for," Rivera said. "You're hoping that she continues to learn and grow. Every year, I think, we've given her more and more responsibility, to give her that opportunity.
"I think she's done a great job, and it's kind of exciting to see a woman get a true opportunity to grow and develop. Because I think there will be a full-time positional coach eventually. And shortly, too."
Several NFL teams now have female assistants, but none currently "runs the room" as a position coach.
"I think any time you're in that second seat, you have to be ready, because you never know," King said. "So you know, I just always stay ready."
King said she keeps a mental log of things she likes as she watches others ply their craft, so that she's ready when the opportunity comes.
An accomplished player herself, she's now retired from the Women's Football Alliance, having won a championship during her playing career.
"I thought I would miss it, but I didn't miss it," she said. "I still like to play, flag (football) gets me my fix. But yeah, I'm happy with my decision. Had a nice career, won a few championships, and got invited here.
Part of why she hasn't missed it is her work in Washington, which is keeping her plenty busy.
Jordan and King are working with rookie back Brian Robinson, and return two of last season's top producers for Washington in Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic.
"I just think our guys are primed to have a great year," she said. "I think our guys are working hard, they've done everything right in the offseason, so now we've just go to go out and execute."
Washington Commanders preseason game vs. Carolina
Washington Commanders running back Jaret Patterson (32) carries the ball as Carolina Panthers safety Kenny Robinson (27) and defensive tackle Marquan McCall (78) try to stop him during the second half of a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Alex Erickson (86) carries the ball during the second half of a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) scores a touchdown during the second half of a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) takes pictures with fans after a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young (99) walks off the field after the second half of a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders cornerback Corn Elder (26) rushes Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker (11) as he looks to make a pass during the second half of a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Rashard Higgins (17) makes a touchdown catch over Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) makes a pass during the first half of a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) makes a catch as Carolina Panthers cornerback Duke Dawson (29) defends during the first half of a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) makes his way to the locker room during the first half of a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders cornerback Danny Johnson (36) stops Carolina Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith (12) during the first half of a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III (3) and Washington Commanders safety Bobby McCain (20) break up a pass intended for Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore (2) during the first half of a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Rashard Higgins (17) makes a catch as Washington Commanders cornerback Danny Johnson (36) defends during the first half of a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) hands the ball off to running back Antonio Gibson (24) during the first half of a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) watches as a pass sails over him while being defended by Carolina Panthers cornerback Chris Westry (39) during the first half of a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders tight end Armani Rogers (88) makes a catch as Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods (25) during the first half of a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) makes a pass during the first half of a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young makes his way to the locker room during the first half of a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Myles Hartsfield (38) stops Washington Commanders tight end Curtis Hodges (45) during the first half of a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) makes his way to the locker room during the first half of a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
The Washington Commanders take the field for the first half of a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young (99) takes the field before a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young (99) chats with young fans before a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young stands on the sideline before a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) takes the field before a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis (98) warms up before a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) warms up before a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
