PHOENIX, Ariz. — Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera is the 2022 winner of the Salute to Service Award, presented annually to NFL personnel who honor and support members of the military.
Rivera will receive the award Thursday night during the annual NFL Honors television show, which begins at 9 p.m. on NBC.
The presenting sponsor of the award, USAA, will donate $25,000 to military aid societies and the NFL Foundation will match that amount to a military charity of Rivera's choice.
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera looks on from the sidelines during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
“During his time as an NFL head coach, Ron Rivera has set the standard for military appreciation, helping educate an entire generation of NFL community members on the importance of supporting our military, veterans, and their families,” said Vice Admiral (Ret.) John Bird, USAA Senior Vice President of Military Affairs. “Having grown up in a military family, Coach Rivera understands sacrifice and what it means to serve, and we thank him for carrying his service of our military forward, as we honor him as the recipient of this year’s Salute to Service Award presented by USAA.”
Rivera grew up the son of a U.S. Army officer, and the family moved around between military bases.
"Having grown up in a military household, I experienced the sacrifices that military members and their families must make firsthand, and I have always wanted to use my platform to raise awareness and assist the great men and women of our armed forces and their families,” Rivera said.
