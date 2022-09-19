Commanders coach says defensive players need to make better plays, won't blame the scheme

A day after the Washington Commanders gave up 36 points to the Detroit Lions, coach Ron Rivera would not question the team's defensive plays or schemes, but rather said it's on the players to not make mental lapses that turn into big plays.

"To me, I'm not sure if I would put as much on schematics as much as I would, you know, some of the things that we've got to do better," Rivera said.

He laid out what he considered to be a prime example.

Late in the third quarter, the Lions had a third-and-15, and would have attempted a 40-yard field goal had they not gained any yardage.

The defense called brought extra pressure, in the form of linebacker Jamin Davis. In the end, Lions running back D'Andre Swift snuck out of the backfield and caught a wide-open pass. He fell over as he did so, but stood back up and scored a touchdown.

Rivera: "The one where Swift falls down. Could we have called a coverage? Yeah. But we were kind of hoping maybe we get them and knock them out of field goal range, or maybe make it a little bit longer field goal.

"And when you watch the tape like we do, we had a guy that didn't cover his guy. If our guy goes and hugs up on Swift ... like he should have, there's a chance we could have intercepted it, knocked it down, or made the tackle immediately, and now they have to kick a field goal immediately."

Defensive end Montez Sweat opted to skip hitting Swift to run at Detroit quarterback Jared Goff, but if it's not clear if that's who Rivera was referring to - Rivera largely refrains from calling out specific players.

That policy, though, doesn't extend to group critique.

"It's individual, you know what I'm saying?" he said. "It's not a group, it's not schematics. It is failure to put ourselves in position to force things to happen.

"That's the hard part for us as players and coaches. You sit there and say, man, we could have held those plays to a minimum.

Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen also said he wasn't going to blame the coaches, including defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio.

"At the end of the day, we've got to execute," he said. "I'm not a fan of putting a lot of things on the coaches. At the end of the day, we're players and we've got to be the ones executing. I've could've been better and will do better myself.

"I guess if you want to go that route, I guess you can say that. But, to me, that's not really something I'm thinking about."

Roullier to miss significant time: The end of the game was particularly rough for Washington, as center Chase Roullier was injured on the final series, and will miss most, if not all, of the season. Roullier, one of the team's standouts, will seek additional medical opinions, but Rivera said he will go on injured reserve, which means at least a four-week absence.

Wes Schweitzer, who had been a backup guard, will slide into the starting center role. The team will also work with Saahdiq Charles, a guard, to learn the position, as he started doing during training camp.