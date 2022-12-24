Commanders coach says he'll pick between Heinicke and Wentz 'early' next week

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Saturday’s contest started out as one of Taylor Heinicke’s better games of the season. It ended with him slamming his helmet after getting benched for Carson Wentz in a 37-20 loss to the 49ers.

In the first half, though Heinicke wasn’t called on often, he repeatedly delivered in third-and-long situations. He marched the Commanders downfield for their only first-half touchdown, and went into the break with a 126.7 passer rating. He orchestrated a four-play, 75-yard scoring drive to make it a one-possession game near the end of the third quarter.

Then, his performance soured.

Back-to-back turnovers deep in his own territory — and in the fourth quarter — allowed San Francisco to pull away with the win.

“I felt that we were playing good there for … three and a half quarters,” Heinicke said. “Obviously that's not how you want to start the fourth quarter. … It was just two unfortunate plays.”

Washington (7-7-1) still holds the seventh and final NFC playoff spot. But the Commanders loss — given that the Seahawks and Lions lost their respective games as well — means their playoff odds drop to 30%, according to FiveThirtyEight. An upset win could’ve put them at 80%.

With remaining games against the Browns and Cowboys, both at home, the message in the locker room is still the same though, coach Ron Rivera said.

“We control our destiny,” Rivera said after the game. “If we win the next two, we give ourselves a chance and we're in. So that's up to us."

Rivera said he’ll have to review the tape before he names a starting quarterback for next week, but that he’d make it “early” so that the quarterback has ample time to prepare.

Wentz made his first appearance for the Commanders since his Week 6 injury, even though he’s been on the active roster since Dec. 12. Rivera had hinted at a potential quarterback switch earlier this week, but asserted that the team would stick with Heinicke as long as he continued to play the way he had.

At the start, Heinicke was efficient and effective. Even Wentz said Heinicke was “dealing,” citing the 51-yard completion to Terry McLaurin which came just when Washington needed a big play as one example. “I feel for Taylor too,” Wentz said. “I thought he played well.”

Heinicke went 8-of-11 for 89 yards and a touchdown in the first half. In one instance, he unleashed a 14-yard shot on 3rd-and-14 — exactly what was required — to Curtis Samuel. Then he capped off that drive by scrambling to avoid pressure from 49ers star Nick Bosa and delivering a 25-yard strike to Jahan Dotson.

With Heinicke playing well, Dotson easily could’ve had 150 receiving yards in the first half — had he not dropped a deep pass that hit both his hands and had another deep catch called back because of a holding penalty. He did snag Washington’s only first-half touchdown, though.

Washington’s running game had trouble cashing in, too. It rushed four consecutive times on a goal-to-go situation but couldn’t convert. Antonio Gibson got stuffed inside the 1-yard-line on fourth down. The previously-spectacular Brian Robinson posted an average, 58-yard outing on 22 carries.

And Heinicke came up inches short on a fourth-and-1 late in the third quarter, leading to a turnover deep in Washington and a San Francisco touchdown.

“We can run the ball better. I'd like to believe we can,” Rivera said. “My biggest disappointment was we didn't punch it in.”

When Heinicke did get benched, he said he understood why. Nothing explicit changed between the 75-yard scoring drive Heinicke led and the two turnovers that immediately followed, he said. It was just situational.

On the second turnover, the quarterback said he felt the pocket collapsing and didn’t want to heave it downfield since his receivers ran deep routes. He tried to dump it off to Robinson instead, but the throw was off target and got intercepted.

“They made the decision to put Carson in, I thought he did a great job, moved the ball well,” Heinicke said. “He was ready for his moment and I thought he did a good job."

Rivera still wanted to throw the ball, but he didn’t want the 49ers defense to “tee off” on Heinicke. So he put in Wentz with 9 minutes left, who led the Commanders downfield and found Samuel on a 20-yard touchdown. Rivera said Wentz “stood tall in the pocket” and threw a couple good balls.

Still, it was too late.

Washington’s defense had already been burned repeatedly on big plays (a 71-yard-touchdown from Ray-Ray McCloud and two 30-yard George Kittle touchdowns where he went completely untouched).

The offense had helped in spurts, but against one of the league’s best defenses, it wasn’t enough.

“I thought we moved the ball pretty well in the first half,” Heinicke said. “We just kept shooting ourselves in the foot.”