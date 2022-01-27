'Commanders.com' changed hands this week. The Washington Football Team announces its new name next Wednesday.

Something new is coming to the website Commanders.com. Will it involve the Washington Football Team?

The team will unveil its new name and logo next Wednesday, Feb. 2, on NBC's Today show.

Speculation has run wild ever since the announcement, with fans hoping to pick up any potential clue on what lies ahead for the NFL franchise.

On Wednesday, another potential hint was dropped.

The internet domain name Commanders.com was reassigned to a new registrant.

That registrant is MarkMonitor, a group that works to protect the internet identity of a number of large companies.

MarkMonitor has done extensive work with the NFL before, and helps control the online identity of several of the league's teams (though the current Washington Football Team site is not registered to them).

For many years, the domain was owned by a member of the "Commanders Club," a group that paid homage to the James Bond series of movies.