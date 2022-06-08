Commanders coordinator Jack Del Rio 'not afraid' to express himself, compares George Floyd protests with Jan. 6 insurrection

ASHBURN - Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio isn't backing down from controversial opinions expressed on his personal Twitter account earlier this week.

Del Rio asked why the protests and destruction of property in the aftermath of George Floyd's death aren't being investigated with the same vigor as the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Asked about that tweet after Wednesday's practice, he said he's being respectful in his approach.

"I'm just expressing myself, and I think we all as Americans have a right to express ourselves, especially if you're being respectful," Del Rio said. "I just asked a simple question, really - let's get right down to it.

"Why are we not looking into those things? Because it's kind of hard for me to say, I can realistically look at it, I can look at images on the TV, people's livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down, no problem. And then we have a dust-up at the Capitol, nothing burned down, and we're going to make that a major deal.

"I just think it's kind of two standards, and if we apply the same standard and we're going to be reasonable with each other, let's have a discussion. That's all it was. Let's have a discussion. We're Americans. Let's talk it through."

Del Rio has previously made other comments on social media supportive of the conservative movement broadly and former President Donald Trump specifically, as well as sharing a widely-circulated video a year ago that questioned COVID-19 information distributed by Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Commanders coach Ron Rivera said any discussions would be handled internally.

"Everybody's entitled to their opinion," Rivera said. "Again, if it ever becomes an issue or a situation, we'll have that discussion. Right now, it's something that I will deal with when it comes up."

Del Rio also said his views have not created a distraction within the team.

The Commanders have moved from a team that largely supported conservative causes under former team president Bruce Allen to a team that has become one of the most progressive in the league under new president Jason Wright, having built what they describe as "the most diverse leadership team in the NFL."

Longtime Washington defensive player Kendall Fuller, who attended Virginia Tech, said he was unaware of Del Rio's tweets and would not have a comment on them.

Asked broadly about discourse in the building, he said he appreciates that all viewpoints are welcome in an NFL locker room.

The team canceled practice and held a day of discussion in the aftermath of the Floyd protests.

"It might not be as broad as how that was when everything happened, but it's something that you still see, conversations that guys still have," Fuller said. "I love NFL locker rooms because everybody's so comfortable. We all know each other, we're all comfortable with each other. Everybody's open to listening, hearing everybody and everybody's kind of just putting their opinion, their pride aside and just listening to everyone's opinions, and I think that's how we grow - everybody being able to express how they feel about things, being able to get other people to see how they see it and things like that."

Del Rio said he welcomed discussion with any player who disagreed with his stance, and offered to set up time with reporters to review his statements on non-football issues.

He emphasized, though, that he would be comfortable saying "anything I ever say or write" in front of "everybody that I work with, players and coaches."

He added: "I'm going to be the man I am. I operate here as a coach with nothing but love and respect for everybody that I work with."