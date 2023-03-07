News of a potential Washington Commanders sale by owners Dan and Tanya Snyder continues to heat up.

Monday night, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, who has previously suggested there could be "merit" to removing Snyder as owner, posted a picture of himself at a league committee meeting in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Irsay has served in past years on the powerful league Finance Committee, which would play an important role in any potential sale of the team.

All league owners will gather at the end of the month for the annual league meeting, which has long been the rumored time and place of a potential Commanders sale.

The Associated Press reported that Dan Snyder's status as owner was on the agenda for the meetings, and that voting out Snyder remained a possibility.

One of the league's major power brokers is Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys and a Snyder friend.

Jones' private jet flew to the Caribbean on Feb. 21, where, coincidentally, Amazon owner Jeff Bezos' plane landed on the same day.

Spokespeople for both did not return messages asking if they met, but Jones has previously said of Bezos that he would "carry him piggyback" to get one of the world's richest men in the league.

Snyder has a grudge with the Bezos-owned Washington Post, which published a series of articles detailing alleged widespread sexual harassment within the Washington organization.

Meanwhile, the sale process continues, with Bank of America Securities being retained by Snyder to oversee the process.

A Commanders spokesperson did not respond to a request asking who represented the team in West Palm Beach on Monday.

