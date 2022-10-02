Commanders debut all-black uniforms; Dan Snyder makes first public appearance of season

ARLINGTON, Texas - The Washington Commanders debuted all-black uniforms for the first time in franchise history on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

The special "alternate" uniforms gave additional juice to an important early-season matchup between the teams.

Washington is sitting at 1-2 entering the game, and has a golden opportunity to get back on track with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott out of the lineup and backup Cooper Rush filling in.

The black uniforms have the player numbers on the helmets, and the D.C. city flag on the back. Like much of the new Commanders branding, the uniforms are inspired by the military.

Players unanimously supported the look.

"I think it's a really good look," offensive lineman Sam Cosmi said. "I think they look really nice, just a very sleek, intimidating look."

Coach Ron Rivera downplayed the significance of debuting them against a traditional rival on a big week. He said it was just another option and the team picked to use them.

The team does not yet have the jerseys available for fans to buy, but is taking pre-orders. They said supply-chain disruptions were to blame.

Also Sunday before the game, Commanders owner Dan Snyder made a rare public appearance, his first since the NFL launched a second investigation into alleged rampant sexual assault within the organization.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Snyder has been removed from "day-to-day operations" with the team, but Snyder was on the sideline during pregame activities on Sunday, greeting players as well as Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Jones has been a supporter of Snyder, and is considered one of the most influential people in the NFL.

Snyder was joined on the sideline by his wife, Tanya, and team president Jason Wright.