Commanders debut new fight song, Sam Howell dazzles in preseason opener

LANDOVER, Md. - Two preseason fan favorites validated their hype on Saturday in Washington's preseason opener, a 23-21 loss to Carolina.

Sam Howell, a rookie quarterback out of North Carolina, ran for two touchdowns, the first a 17-yarder where he pump faked then juked a defender before crossing into the end zone.

Brian Robinson, a rookie running back out of Alabama, scored the Commanders other touchdown.

"I just felt like, I’m here now, you know what I’m saying? I’m here to stay, too," Robinson said. "I got a chance to show people who I am, and there’s a lot more to come."

Robinson entered the game earlier than expected after a fumble by starting running back Antonio Gibson, who had fumbling issues last year as well.

Gibson was falling to the ground and was stripped of the ball just before landing.

As he came back to the sideline he got a pep talk from offensive lineman Charles Leno.

"I know how he felt last year, and he's worked so hard," Leno said. "I don't think he's dropped a ball at all any time during camp. He’s working really hard for that. When he comes out and this happens, you've got to understand, recognize the situation, release and refocus, get right back to it.

"We really appreciate how he runs when he runs hard. I wanted him to come out and just make sure he keeps attacking. Don’t be passive."

Robinson, who finished with 6 carries for 26 yards and the touchdown, said he'll take the same back-to-work mentality, noting that he still doesn't feel fully comfortable, and probably won't until he gets more experience.

"I felt like I didn’t time up some of my reads on some of my runs," he said. "Even though they looked good from the outside, I felt like I could have run the plays better."

The difference in the game was the Gibson fumble and a Taylor Heinicke interception.

Starter Carson Wentz played for three series, finishing his day in the second quarter on the drive that produced the Robinson touchdown. Washington missed the extra point after that score.

The Commanders defense struggled on the opening drive, with the starters giving up three consecutive third-down conversions, something that was an issue last year.

Off the field, it was the first preseason game since the team has rebranded as the Commanders, and before the game the newly reformed marching band debuted the team's new fight song: "Hail to the Commanders."

The song borrows heavily in melody and lyrics from the past song, "Hail to the Redskins," but the tune and tempo are slightly different, giving it a jazzier sound.

The third line of the song, as chosen by a fan vote of two options, will be, "Fight for our Commanders!" which will be followed by the traditional "Fight for old D.C."

Joey Colby-Begovich, Washington’s vice president of guest experience, spoke with reporters before the game and touted a number of improvements at FedEx Field.

Among the new additions are Commanders artwork in several places around the art concourse, part of an effort that replaced 1,800 "Redskins" references with the new Commanders name and logo.

The team has also improved its concession flow, and is offering mobile ordering, with fans then picking up their items at the concession stands.

Because the team is no longer sponsored by Bud Light, beers from a variety of companies will be available.

A planned sportsbook, in conjunction with Fanatics, is still under construction, as is a newly renovated team store. The team has a month for final preparations before the Week 1 opener against Jacksonville.