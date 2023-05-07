Washington Commanders defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis was injured in the first game of his rookie season, but his return this year should provide a boost to the team's already formidable defensive line.

Mathis, a second-round pick out of Alabama, provides needed depth behind star tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, allowing them the ability to sub out of games and get a breather.

However, he tore his meniscus and missed all but the very start of the 2022 campaign.

For Allen, who missed the majority of his rookie season, it's a familiar story, and he's encouraged by what he's seeing on the practice field.

"I mean, he's back," Allen said last week at the team's draft party. "He's out there with us every single day. He's ready to work.

"I was telling him how I broke my foot my rookie year, so I understand where he's at mentally, and that's a dangerous spot for a lot of guys. When you come back after your first year of being hurt, you're hungry and ready to work, just like you're a rookie, so I'm looking forward to seeing him play football this year."

In January, Mathis credited the team's trainers with getting him ready to play again.

He said he stayed in Ashburn throughout his rehab.

"I've been here the whole time," he said. "I trust the trainers in there. We've been making great progress. Man, they got me back quicker than we really thought.

"It's been a long process, but we're working, man. They push me really hard. They keep me motivated."

For Mathis, it was a devastating turn to realize his dream of playing in the NFL, then see the season end minutes later.

"When it first happened, it was a struggle. I ain't gonna lie to you: It was a struggle. It was very hard to take," he said.

"The first couple weeks I was down, but I just put it in God's hands because I know what's destiny for me is destiny for me. I know I'm gonna give it another try next year. I'm gonna come back even harder."

He said his rookie year wasn't a total loss, though.

"I got to see how to carry myself," he said. "So I mean, I still got to learn throughout the whole process, my rookie season, without being on the field."

He also got to witness a dominant campaign by Allen and Payne, which led to a big contract extension for Payne and talk of the group being one of the NFL's best at the position.

"It was awesome to witness it," Mathis said. "That motivates me to be just like those guys, to work hard like those guys, and I'm glad I got to witness it firsthand."

PHOTOS: Washington Commanders visit Richmond