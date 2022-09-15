Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio calls out Jamin Davis for 'so-so' opener

ASHBURN - Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio called out linebacker Jamin Davis after an uneven opening-week performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Davis struggled as a rookie last year after being made a first-round pick, but the coaches had expressed optimism he was turning the corner during this year's training camp.

"Jamin was just OK in the game," Del Rio said. "I think he practiced better throughout the offseason. It was just a so-so performance. I think he'll do better as the year goes on."

Washington opted not to look for outside help at the position, instead sticking with Davis.

"I said plenty," Del Rio said when asked what Davis needed to improve on. "I mean, he's got to play better. He didn't play very well last week. I know he expects to play better. He'll be challenged to play better."

After Thursday's practice, Davis said he'll continue to work on being more consistent in his play.

"I mean, I know what I should've done and what I shouldn't have been doing, so I mean, let's just move on from there," he said.

"You just, you go out there, you move on, you keep making plays, because that was one of the things they used to tell me last year, was (not to) sit and dwell on the past. But going forward, I mean, I know who I am as a player, so just go make plays."

Del Rio emphasized that Davis had a good offseason.

"I saw a lot of good things this offseason, and it kind of surprised me that he didn't play better in the opener," the coordinator said.

It was pointed out to Del Rio that he rarely speaks publicly about individual players when they're struggling.

"You guys can make it whatever you want to make it," Del Rio said. "I said what I had to say. I'm trying to be honest. I'm not burying the guy - I'm being fair.

"I think he's worked really hard. I think he prepared to play better than he did in the opener. We expect him to play better going forward."