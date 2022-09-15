Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio calls out Jamin Davis for 'so-so' opener

The Thursday night showdown between the Los Angeles Chargers at the Kansas City Chiefs highlights the Week 2 NFL slate, as FrontPageBets GM/Content Director Mike Szvetitz makes his picks and predictions.
ASHBURN - Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio called out linebacker Jamin Davis after an uneven opening-week performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Davis struggled as a rookie last year after being made a first-round pick, but the coaches had expressed optimism he was turning the corner during this year's training camp.
"Jamin was just OK in the game," Del Rio said. "I think he practiced better throughout the offseason. It was just a so-so performance. I think he'll do better as the year goes on."
Washington opted not to look for outside help at the position, instead sticking with Davis.
"I said plenty," Del Rio said when asked what Davis needed to improve on. "I mean, he's got to play better. He didn't play very well last week. I know he expects to play better. He'll be challenged to play better."
After Thursday's practice, Davis said he'll continue to work on being more consistent in his play.
"I mean, I know what I should've done and what I shouldn't have been doing, so I mean, let's just move on from there," he said.
"You just, you go out there, you move on, you keep making plays, because that was one of the things they used to tell me last year, was (not to) sit and dwell on the past. But going forward, I mean, I know who I am as a player, so just go make plays."
Del Rio emphasized that Davis had a good offseason.
"I saw a lot of good things this offseason, and it kind of surprised me that he didn't play better in the opener," the coordinator said.
It was pointed out to Del Rio that he rarely speaks publicly about individual players when they're struggling.
"You guys can make it whatever you want to make it," Del Rio said. "I said what I had to say. I'm trying to be honest. I'm not burying the guy - I'm being fair.
"I think he's worked really hard. I think he prepared to play better than he did in the opener. We expect him to play better going forward."
Fans arrive at the Washington Commanders team store before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Tanya Snyder, Co-Owner and Co-CEO of the Washington Commanders, welcomes fans into the new team store before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Fans arrive at the Washington Commanders team store before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Tanya Snyder, Co-Owner and Co-CEO of the Washington Commanders, and Jason Wright, President of the Washington Commanders, welcome fans into the new team store before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Tanya Snyder, Co-Owner and Co-CEO of the Washington Commanders, and Jason Wright, President of the Washington Commanders, welcome fans into the new team store before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders fans celebrate after Jacksonville Jaguars turned the ball over during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders fans celebrate Darrick Forrest interception during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) celebrates his touchdown with tight end John Bates (87) and wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera shakes hands with a member of the against the Jacksonville Jaguars coaching staff after the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) hauls in a touchdown against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (32) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) congratulate Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) on his win in a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) makes his way to the locker room after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL football game on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) prays with Jacksonville Jaguars players and his fellow teammates after a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) hauls in a touchdown against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (32) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) hauls in a touchdown against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (32) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas (82) makes his way off the field after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in a NFL football game on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) celebrates his touchdown score with quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis (52) and safety Bobby McCain (20) celebrate after safety Darrick Forrest (22) intercepted a Trevor Lawrence pass during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) hauls in a pass as Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) defends during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) carries the ball for a touchdown past Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco (5) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) looks to make a pass during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws the ball away as Washington Commanders defensive end Casey Toohill (95) puts pressure on him during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) makes a pass under pressure from Washington Commanders defensive ends Montez Sweat (90) and James Smith-Williams (96) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) carries the ball for a touchdown past Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco (5) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson (24) carries the ball past Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (33) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) escapes a sack from Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) carries the ball as Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis (52) tries to stop him during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis (52) and safety Bobby McCain (20) celebrate after safety Darrick Forrest (22) intercepted a Trevor Lawrence pass during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis (52) and safety Bobby McCain (20) celebrate after safety Darrick Forrest (22) intercepted a Trevor Lawrence pass during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest (22) celebrates his Trevor Lawrence interception along with Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) reacts after throwing another interception during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) scores a touchdown during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest (22) celebrates his Trevor Lawrence interception during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest (22) intercepts a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders safety Bobby McCain (20) celebrates after cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) made a stop during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) hauls in a touchdown pass as Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco (5) defends during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Carson Wentz during the first half.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders turnover the ball during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest (22) breaks up a pass inteded for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) looks to make apass during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders defensive line pressure Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson (24) carries the ball as Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Josh Thompson (23) defends during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins (2) breaks up a pass intended for Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas (82) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young celebrates his team's stop in the redzone during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) carries the ball as Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (32) defends during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest (22) wags his finger after making a stop during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) hauls in a touchdown pass as Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco (5) defends during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas (82) carries the ball as Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Josh Thompson (23) and defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (52) defend during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders running back J.D. McKissic (23) carries the ball as Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Darious Williams (31) defends during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) celebrates his second touchdown pass during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) kisses his wife, Madison, before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Rex Swimms, 5, of Atlanta, gets a pat on the head from a member of the coaching staff before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) take the field before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Rex Swimms, 5, of Atlanta, sits on the sidelines before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Commanders place kicker Joey Slye (6) warms up before a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
