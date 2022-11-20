Commanders demolish Texans; coach declares Heinicke the starter moving forward

HOUSTON — The red-hot Washington Commanders rolled through the Texans with little trouble on Sunday, winning 23-10 in front of a crowd that made FedEx Field look like a hot ticket.

Washington's defense was the dominant force, holding the Texans to just 14 yards in the first half. Houston threw a pick-six interception to Kendall Fuller on its first offensive drive, and never was able to establish the ground game against the Commanders' formidable front.

At 6-5, the Commanders have the chance to insert themselves squarely in the playoff chase next Sunday with a playoff win against the Atlanta Falcons.

They'll do that with quarterback Taylor Heinicke leading the offense.

After a week of waffling, and speculation about whether starter Carson Wentz would be able to return from a broken finger in time to play Sunday, coach Ron Rivera finally gave Heinicke the vote of confidence.

He told Wentz, and the rest of the team, on Saturday that Heinicke would be the team's quarterback going forward.

That wasn't a promise for the rest of the season, but rather gives Heinicke the opportunity to play without having to look over his shoulder.

Heinicke is now 4-1 as a starter this season, his lone loss a tight one at home to one of the NFC's best teams, the Minnesota Vikings.

On Sunday, Washington entered the second half with the chance to break one of the NFL's longest streaks - the team hasn't logged a shutout victory since 1991, before Dan Snyder bought the franchise.

However, Houston was able to scratch out a field goal in the third quarter, leaving the streak intact.

That was about the only nitpick available on a day where the Commanders had an early Thanksgiving feast against the hapless Texans (1-8-1).

Running back Antonio Gibson reclaimed his rookie form, tight end Logan Thomas looked the best he has all year, and Curtis Samuel scored a rushing touchdown.

On defense, Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen and Montez Sweat took turns pummeling Houston quarterback Davis Mills, whose offensive line had no answers for Washington's stars.