Commanders depth chart projection: Defense. Is the pass rush ready to play Rivera's way?

ASHBURN - The Commanders are just one week away from making their final cuts and assembling the 53-man roster. Here's where things stand on the defense, with observations on each group.

Defensive line (10)

Coach Ron Rivera has a refrain that he breaks out at practice and meetings regularly.

"If you do it my way, and we win, you get the glory," Rivera says, but adds that if players try to do too much and hurt the team, that falls on them. He wants each player doing his specific, assigned task.

It's a mantra that has been largely heeded, particularly as Rivera has nearly completely overhauled the roster and brought in young, moldable players and veterans who have worked with him before.

Then there's the defensive line.

Rivera didn't draft Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen or Daron Payne, and Chase Young has largely marched to his own beat since arriving.

Position coach Sam Mills III, who followed Rivera from Carolina, was fired earlier in training camp.

The talent is undeniable, and Sweat, Allen and Payne all look ready to dominate this season. But can the group conform to Rivera's dynamic and play team football?

Backup Casey Toohill bore the brunt of Rivera's ire after Saturday's preseason game, when he failed to hold the pocket and cost Sweat a sack.

Then there are the practices, where Sweat enjoys trash-talking the offense, something Rivera seems to tolerate more than embrace.

Special players get special rules, and Washington's defensive line is special. But they are also coming off a disappointing season, and coordinator Jack Del Rio could find himself on the hot seat quickly if they don't produce.

Rivera has remade the entire team, and franchise, in his image. Will the defensive line follow along?

In: Montez Sweat (DE), James Smith-Williams (DE), Jonathan Allen (DT), Daron Payne (DT), Casey Toohill, Phidarian Mathis, Daniel Wise, Efe Obada, Shaka Toney, Justin Hamilton

Out: William Bradley-King, Tyler Clark, Jacub Panasiuk

Injured: Chase Young, Bunmi Rotimi

International exemption: David Bada

Linebacker (5)

It's no state secret that Washington will lean heavily on two-linebacker sets this year, using an extra defensive back or defensive lineman.

That will help hide the weaknesses of the group, but there remain big question marks about second-year player Jamin Davis, who will likely start alongside middle linebacker Cole Holcomb.

Davis has been outplayed by David Mayo in camp, particularly against the run, but brings an athleticism and versatility that Mayo can't match, and Davis has shown signs he could be less of a liability than he was last year.

Still, the great mystery of the offseason remains why Rivera didn't bring in a veteran at the position. A mid-camp signing of Nate Gerry is something, but it's not everything. Hold your breath when opposing tight ends draw coverage against a Washington linebacker.

In: Cole Holcomb (ILB), Jamin Davis (OLB), David Mayo, Nate Gerry, Khaleke Hudson

Out: De'Jon Harris, Milo Eifler, Tre Walker

Defensive back (10)

This position always presents the toughest test for cut-day prognosticators, because the safety-to-cornerback ratio is never a given, and many of these players have important special teams roles too.

It's been a largely successful camp for the unit, with William Jackson III showing signs of making a big leap in his second year in Washington, and Benjamin St-Juste making similar strides in his second season in the league.

There's also plenty of optimism around rookies Percy Butler and Christian Holmes, who could find their way onto the field sooner rather than later.

Add in a surprise breakout camp by Corn Elder, and some strong showings by Darrick Forrest when used as the fifth defensive back, and things are looking up.

As for the uneven showing on Saturday? Well, that was against Patrick Mahomes, so no need to sound the alarm just yet.

In: Bobby McCain (S), Kam Curl (S), Kendall Fuller (CB), William Jackson III (CB), Benjamin St-Juste (CB), Darrick Forest, Corn Elder, Percy Butler, Christian Holmes, Danny Johnson

Out: Steven Parker, DeJuan Neal, Ferrod Gardner, Jeremy Reaves, Channing Stribling, Josh Drayden