Commanders depth chart projection: Offense

ASHBURN - Who will make the Washington Commanders roster on offense? Depends which day you ask.

Injuries have thrown the unit into flux, with what looked like a fairly straightforward training camp turning into an exercise an emergency planning and contingencies.

Here's where things stand at the moment:

Quarterback (3)

Nothing too complicated here. No matter how well Sam Howell does on Saturday night, the order is set, and Taylor Heinicke is the backup.

Howell has shown real potential during camp, particularly on long throws. There's plenty of work to do to clean up his mechanics and prepare him for decision-making at the NFL level, and it's far too early to declare if he could be a starter in the league, but it seems like the possibility is there, and that's pretty good value for a fifth-round pick.

It wouldn't be stunning if Washington took a practice squad quarterback down the line, but it's by no means a necessity.

In: Carson Wentz, Taylor Heinicke, Sam Howell

Out: None

Running back (3)

Sadly, fan favorite Jaret Patterson is on the wrong side of the line here. If there's a need for a fourth back, it seems most likely to be Jonathan Williams, but he can get to the practice squad easily enough, and there's not much of a compelling case for a fourth running back on the game-day roster.

In: J.D. McKissic, Antonio Gibson, Brian Robinson

Out: Jonathan Williams, Jaret Patterson, Reggie Bonnafon

Wide receiver (6)

Looking for a cut-day upset? Keep an eye on Dyami Brown, who was on a solid trajectory as a rookie but has suddenly found himself in a crowded room.

Washington will need a kick and punt returner. It's possible they could entrust those duties to Antonio Gibson and Jahan Dotson, but it feels more likely they pick a dedicated player for the role - Dax Milne seems to be edging out Alex Erickson at the moment.

Marken Michel has had his name called regularly during camp, but this crystal ball says that if they choose to cut Brown, it would be for an extra offensive lineman, not another wide receiver.

Curtis Samuel, meanwhile, has had nearly two weeks of drama-free practicing, a great sign.

In: Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel, Cam Sims, Dax Milne, Dyami Brown

Out: Alex Erickson, Marken Michel, Kyric McGowan, Matt Cole

Tight end (4)

Here's where things go off the rails. Washington started training camp with seven tight ends. Six of them have been injured, and that's not even counting Logan Thomas, who is rehabbing a torn ACL from last season.

In an ideal world, it seems pretty clear which three players the Commanders would field on game day - Logan Thomas, John Bates and Cole Turner. Thomas does it all, while Bates specializes in blocking, and Turner has already found a nice receiving rapport with Wentz.

This is not an ideal world, though, and converted quarterback Armani Rogers, the last tight end standing, now stands a good chance of being the beneficiary. Also don't count out Kendall Blanton, who was signed earlier in the week but seems to have a strong grasp of what he needs to do in this offense.

In: Logan Thomas, John Bates, Cole Turner, Armani Rogers

Out: Curtis Hodges, Kendall Blanton, Jake Hausmann

Offensive line (9)

Four tight ends means nine offensive linemen, unless Dyami Brown gets cut, as mentioned above.

Trai Turner hasn't practiced during camp, so it seems reasonable to think he'll start the season on the injured list. That opens up a spot for rookie Chris Paul, who probably isn't ready but will likely be inactive on game days anyway.

With Chase Roullier working his way back from injury, Keith Ismael is needed as a backup at center, but that's another situation that bears close watching.

Offensive line coach John Matsko has thrived through two years of adversity in Washington. Looks like he'll need to pull another rabbit out of his hat.

In: Charles Leno (LT), Andrew Norwell (LG), Chase Roullier (C), Wes Schweitzer (RG), Sam Cosmi (RT), Cornelius Lucas, Keith Ismael, Saahdiq Charles, Chris Paul

Out: Alex Akingbulu, Willie Beavers, Jon Toth, Aaron Monteiro

Injured: Trai Turner, Tyler Larsen