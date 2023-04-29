OXON HILL, Md. — Taking two defensive backs with the first two picks was great news for Washington Commanders star Jonathan Allen.

“Just give the d-line two and a half, three seconds,” he said on Saturday. “That’s all we need.”

There are never enough draft picks to solve all problems, but on paper, Washington will enter the season with what looks to be its most solid defense in years.

Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes answers the biggest question mark, which was the lack of game-changing plays by the unit last year.

“Love the kid,” defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said. “Get your popcorn ready.”

Forbes agreed. “It’s going to be a very fun defense to watch,” he said at the team’s draft day party at National Harbor. He added: “That’s what I’m here for, to create turnovers.”

Plenty can happen between now and Week 1, whether it’s injuries or potentially cutting Kendall Fuller to create more salary cap room. There’s also the perpetual issue of not having an elite middle linebacker, though the modern NFL is more forgiving of that decision.

However, it wasn’t the defense that held Washington back last year, and there are some very real questions that need to be answered after the way the draft went on offense. Some post-draft observations:

Is there enough on the offensive line: Washington made two picks on the offensive front, using its third-round pick on Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg and its fourth-round selection of Utah lineman Braeden Daniels.

Stromberg was an essential pick — injury issues loom large over the career of Chase Roullier, and it’s entirely possible he has played his last snap in Washington.

Daniels, however, might be too little, too late.

Washington’s tackles struggled late last season, and Daniels projects more as an NFL guard than a tackle.

Coach Ron Rivera emphasized the position flex ability with Daniels to play either, as he has sought in all his linemen, but there’s a point where too many versatile players isn’t as good as having a few dominant specialists.

Eric Bieniemy’s influence: All eyes were on new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy to see what his decisions would say about the direction the offense is moving in.

Perhaps no surprise for a former running back, he (figuratively) stood on the table for the team’s sixth-round pick, Kentucky back Chris Rodriguez Jr., who is coincidentally from the same small Georgia town as Antonio Gibson.

“He was emphatic about it,” Rivera said of Bieniemy. “He said hey, here’s the guy that we all had good grades on, he’s sticking out like a sore thumb.

“Maybe some people only view him as a first- and second-down back, and you know, initially, that’s kind of how we talked about him. But when you listen to (Bieniemy) talk about coaching him up to become a potential third-down guy, you get excited for his vision.”

Taking two offensive linemen and a running back, and not going for a quarterback, won’t dampen the notion that the Commanders want to be a dominant rushing team.

Their only draft-day trade was to get Daniels, the offensive lineman, though after the day was concluded general manager Martin Mayhew said he wished he had been a little more aggressive to move up and get guys before they came off the board.

Two edge rushers set the table for the future: If things go well, there won’t be a lot of playing time available at defensive end this year, with Chase Young and Montez Sweat expected to be regulars.

But the team currently doesn’t have any defensive ends under contract for 2024, a potential problem, and Saturday brought two new ones into the building — Clemson’s KJ Henry and La.-Lafayette’s Andre Jones.

The moves were needed but also indicate that the team may not be fully satisfied with the young options they’ve drafted in recent years, including James Smith-Williams and William Bradley-King.

Visits play a big role: Washington’s top four picks all visited the building under the “Top 30” program, where each team is allowed to bring 30 prospects to its facility for an in-person visit leading up to the draft.

The team’s director of player personnel, Eric Stokes, said an emphasis was put on evaluating each player’s character and how they would fit in.

“The main thing that I really try to stress is that they have an opportunity to touch everyone in the building,” he said. “Whether that’s our interns picking them up, or spending time with some of our scouting admins. Certainly you know they’re going to spent time with our coaches.

“Everyone now has an understanding of what our culture is about, how things operate, what our coaches are like — all those things. I think that’s really important in terms of then also getting them on board later on, if we do have the opportunity to draft them.”